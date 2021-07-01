Breaking: Cameron Williams Commits to Oregon

The massive Texas lineman is the second commit the Ducks have added today.

Oregon has picked up another big body on the offensive line.

2022 Texas OL Cameron Williams has committed to Oregon over Texas and Oklahoma.

The 6-foot-7, 360-pounder announced his commitment in an Instagram post.

July has kicked off with a bang for the Ducks as Williams' commitment is the second of the day for the Ducks after Sierra Canyon OL Michael Wooten committed Thursday afternoon. He is the third offensive lineman to come to Eugene in the class, joining Mississippi JUCO lineman Percy Lewis.

Since the dead period resumed, the Ducks have landed Williams, Wooten, and 4-star linebacker TJ Dudley, who committed on Monday. Overall, Williams is the Ducks' 12th commit in the 2022 class.

Williams visited Eugene in the first weekend of June, and after the visit, he told Ducks Digest that his trip "moved the Ducks up for sure."

Read more: Texas Offensive Lineman Cameron Williams Recaps Oregon Visit

The Ducks have done a remarkable job recruiting talent from Texas, as Williams becomes the third recruit from the Lone Star State to commit to Oregon, along with Landon Hullaby and Stephon Johnson. Texans make up a quarter of Oregon's 2022 class so far.

Williams attends Duncanville High School in Duncanville, Texas, which ranks as the No. 4 high school team in Texas, according to the MaxPreps top 25. His commitment is a huge win for the Ducks because his hometown of Duncanville is three hours north of Austin and three hours south of Norman, Okla.

The addition of Williams is also impressive as Steve Sarkisian has helped Texas surge in the recruiting trail in 2022. The Longhorns currently have the No. 9 class in the nation, according to the SI All-American top 25, and Oklahoma ranks right behind them at No. 10, good for the top two recruiting classes in the Big 12.

