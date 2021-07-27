DL Christen Miller Includes Oregon in Final Four

The Ducks have quickly turned up the heat in their recruitment of a big-time trench talent.

4-star 2022 defensive lineman Christen Miller has placed Oregon in his final four schools. The other schools to make the cut include Georgia, Ohio State and USC.

He announced his trimmed list on Twitter.

The Ducks offered the 6-foot-4, 285-pound prospect less than a week ago and joined an offer sheet than is up to 25 schools. Miller may visit Oregon for Saturday Night Live this weekend, and told Ducks Digest "I'm not sure yet," when asked about whether or not he'd be in Eugene.

Miller, an Adidas All-American from Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, Georgia, has taken visits to each of his finalists except for Oregon this summer, which will likely come into play as he nears a decision.

He has not yet announced a commitment date.

The Ducks hold two commitments on the defensive line in Gracen Halton and Sir Mells.

*WATCH CHRISTEN MILLER HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

More from Ducks Digest

Ducks favored to win Pac-12 title in preseason media poll

Oregon sees 10 players on preseason All-Pac-12 teams

Team Always Us falls in second round of The Basketball Tournament

Connect with Ducks Digest on Social Media

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports /Like and follow Max on Facebook: @mtorresports

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @DucksDigest/ Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE