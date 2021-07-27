Oregon Makes Final Four for DL Christen Miller
4-star 2022 defensive lineman Christen Miller has placed Oregon in his final four schools. The other schools to make the cut include Georgia, Ohio State and USC.
He announced his trimmed list on Twitter.
The Ducks offered the 6-foot-4, 285-pound prospect less than a week ago and joined an offer sheet than is up to 25 schools. Miller may visit Oregon for Saturday Night Live this weekend, and told Ducks Digest "I'm not sure yet," when asked about whether or not he'd be in Eugene.
Miller, an Adidas All-American from Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, Georgia, has taken visits to each of his finalists except for Oregon this summer, which will likely come into play as he nears a decision.
He has not yet announced a commitment date.
The Ducks hold two commitments on the defensive line in Gracen Halton and Sir Mells.
*WATCH CHRISTEN MILLER HIGHLIGHTS HERE*
DL Christen Miller Includes Oregon in Final Four
Can Oregon grab another elite talent from the Southeast?
Trejon Williams Locked in with Oregon
The Ducks look to be wrapped up at safety with two safeties in the fold.
Team Always Us Eliminated in TBT Second Round
Recapping the Oregon alumni's run in The Basketball Tournament.
More from Ducks Digest
Ducks favored to win Pac-12 title in preseason media poll
Oregon sees 10 players on preseason All-Pac-12 teams
Team Always Us falls in second round of The Basketball Tournament
Connect with Ducks Digest on Social Media
Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports /Like and follow Max on Facebook: @mtorresports
Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @DucksDigest/ Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE