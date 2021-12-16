PODCAST: Breaking Down Oregon's Recruiting Haul on Early Signing Day

Publish date:
Ducks Dish Podcast: Analyzing Oregon Football's 2022 Recruiting Haul to Start the Early Signing Period
The Ducks signed seven signees and we broke down each one.
Ducks Digest Publisher Max Torres and Reporter Dylan Reubenking sit down to deliver you 80 minutes of awesome Oregon Football Recruiting content.
Taking a deep dive into all seven signees and answering viewer questions
2022 LB Harrison Taggart Signs With Oregon Ducks
The Ducks officially ink a big-time linebacker from one of the top prep teams in Utah
DL Ben Roberts Signs With Oregon
The Ducks have now signed two defensive linemen to their 2022 class
