PODCAST: Breaking Down Oregon's Recruiting Haul on Early Signing Day

    December 16, 2021
    Ducks Dish Podcast: Analyzing Oregon Football's 2022 Recruiting Haul to Start the Early Signing Period

    The Ducks signed seven signees and we broke down each one.
    Ducks Digest Publisher Max Torres and Reporter Dylan Reubenking sit down to deliver you 80 minutes of awesome Oregon Football Recruiting content. 

    Watch the podcast on YouTube

    Listen to this episode on Spotify

    Listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts

    Apple Podcasts link

