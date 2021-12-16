PODCAST: Breaking Down Oregon's Recruiting Haul on Early Signing Day

The Ducks signed seven signees and we broke down each one.

Ducks Digest Publisher Max Torres and Reporter Dylan Reubenking sit down to deliver you 80 minutes of awesome Oregon Football Recruiting content.

Watch the podcast on YouTube

Listen to this episode on Spotify

Listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts link

You may also like:

Oregon football early signing day tracker

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Check out our Forums HERE