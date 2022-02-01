PODCAST: Jahlil Florence Commits to Oregon Over USC, Ducks Add Transfers

Oregon gets a massive piece of their 2022 class back in the fold to add depth in the secondary.

The Ducks are red hot heading into National Signing Day and are poised for a big finish.

Watch the episode on YouTube

Listen to the episode on Spotify

Listen to the episode on Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts link

You may also like:

Oregon adds defensive commitment from transfer portal

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE