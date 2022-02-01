PODCAST: Jahlil Florence Commits to Oregon Over USC, Ducks Add Transfers

PODCAST: Jahlil Florence Commits to Oregon Over USC, Ducks Add Talent in Transfer Portal
Oregon gets a massive piece of their 2022 class back in the fold to add depth in the secondary.
The Ducks are red hot heading into National Signing Day and are poised for a big finish.
QUAACK: Jahlil Florence Commits to Oregon
The Ducks snag an elite defensive back in the days leading up to National Signing Day
QUAACK: Oregon Lands Nebraska DL Jordon Riley From the Transfer Portal
The Ducks add some massive size in the trenches and continue to gain recruiting momentum
