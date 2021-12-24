Skip to main content
    •
    December 24, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Ducks Dish Podcast: Oregon Signee Anthony Jones Details Recruitment and What's Next

    A one-on-one interview with the first commit of the Dan Lanning era.
    Author:

    Ducks Digest Publisher Max Torres sits down with 2022 Oregon DL signee Anthony Jones out of Liberty (Henderson, Nev.) High School.

    Jones is teammates with Oregon DL signee Sir Mells and will be enrolling early. 

    Enjoy the Ducks Dish Podcast on YouTube, Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

    Watch this episode of the podcast on YouTube

    Listen on Spotify

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Anthony Jones High School
    Play
    Recruiting

    PODCAST: 2022 Oregon Signee Anthony Jones Details Recruitment

    Sitting down with the first commit of the Dan Lanning era in Eugene

    Sala Stony Brook
    Play
    Football

    Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu Returning to Oregon in 2022

    The starting offensive lineman had initially declared for the NFL Draft

    Jayson Jones WSU
    Play
    Football

    Former Oregon DL Jayson Jones Commits to Auburn

    Jones entered the transfer portal on Dec. 15 after two seasons in Eugene

    Listen on Apple Podcasts

    Apple Podcasts link

    You may also like:

    Oregon offers former UTEP WR Jacob Cowing

    Join the Community

    Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

    Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

    Check out our Forums HERE

    More Ducks

    Anthony Jones High School
    Recruiting

    PODCAST: 2022 Oregon Signee Anthony Jones Details Recruitment

    11 seconds ago
    Sala Stony Brook
    Football

    Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu Returning to Oregon in 2022

    2 hours ago
    Jayson Jones WSU
    Football

    Former Oregon DL Jayson Jones Commits to Auburn

    3 hours ago
    jacob-cowing-utep
    Recruiting

    Oregon Offers UTEP WR Transfer Jacob Cowing

    18 hours ago
    Tony Tuioti Oregon
    Football

    Oregon Announces Hire of Tony Tuioti as Defensive Line Coach

    Dec 23, 2021
    Demetrice-martin-oregon
    Football

    Oregon Announces Hire of Demetrice Martin as New Cornerbacks Coach

    Dec 23, 2021
    Dan Lanning Oregon Introductory Press Conference
    Football

    PODCAST: Dan Lanning Filling Out Coaching Staff at Oregon

    Dec 22, 2021
    Demetrice Martin
    Football

    REPORT: Demetrice Martin Expected to Join Oregon Staff as DB Coach

    Dec 22, 2021