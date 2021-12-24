PODCAST: 2022 Oregon Signee Anthony Jones Details Recruitment

A one-on-one interview with the first commit of the Dan Lanning era.

Ducks Digest Publisher Max Torres sits down with 2022 Oregon DL signee Anthony Jones out of Liberty (Henderson, Nev.) High School.

Jones is teammates with Oregon DL signee Sir Mells and will be enrolling early.

Enjoy the Ducks Dish Podcast on YouTube, Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Watch this episode of the podcast on YouTube

Listen on Spotify

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts link

You may also like:

Oregon offers former UTEP WR Jacob Cowing

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Check out our Forums HERE