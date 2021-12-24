PODCAST: 2022 Oregon Signee Anthony Jones Details Recruitment

Publish date:
Ducks Dish Podcast: Oregon Signee Anthony Jones Details Recruitment and What's Next
A one-on-one interview with the first commit of the Dan Lanning era.
Ducks Digest Publisher Max Torres sits down with 2022 Oregon DL signee Anthony Jones out of Liberty (Henderson, Nev.) High School.
Jones is teammates with Oregon DL signee Sir Mells and will be enrolling early.
