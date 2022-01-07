PODCAST: Sir Mells Discusses Journey to Becoming a Duck

Mells has been one of Oregon's top peer recruiters since committing in June and is excited to be a Duck.

The last two months have been crazy for Oregon. The staff, current players, as well as recruits have all had to deal with the wildness that has been the coaching carousel which has resulted in transfers and recruiting classes changing dramatically.

One recruit who never wavered in his pledge to Oregon was 2022 defensive lineman Sir Mells.

He signed early during December and sat down with Ducks Digest Publisher Max Torres to discuss his childhood, falling in love with the game of football and so much more.

Watch this episode on YouTube

Listen to the episode on Spotify

Listen to the episode on Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts link

