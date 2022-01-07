PODCAST: Oregon Signee Sir Mells Discusses Journey to Becoming a Duck
The last two months have been crazy for Oregon. The staff, current players, as well as recruits have all had to deal with the wildness that has been the coaching carousel which has resulted in transfers and recruiting classes changing dramatically.
One recruit who never wavered in his pledge to Oregon was 2022 defensive lineman Sir Mells.
He signed early during December and sat down with Ducks Digest Publisher Max Torres to discuss his childhood, falling in love with the game of football and so much more.
Watch this episode on YouTube
Listen to the episode on Spotify
PODCAST: Sir Mells Discusses Journey to Becoming a Duck
One of Oregon's seven signees from the early signing period joins the show
Former Washington DL Taki Taimani Announces Commitment to Oregon
The Ducks add a big body in the trenches for the 2022 season
2022 WR Pledge Stephon Johnson Decommits from Oregon
Johnson was the last wide receiver committed to Oregon in the 2022 class
Listen to the episode on Apple Podcasts
You may also like:
Oregon vying for final official visit from 2022 S Miguel Mitchell ahead of decision
Join the Community
Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports
Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox
Join the discussion on our forums HERE