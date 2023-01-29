The Ducks just keep rolling on the recruiting trail.

After landing a commitment from former Ole Miss safety Tysheem Johnson earlier this week, 2024 Yuma (Ariz.) Yuma Catholic edge rusher Jaxson Jones has committed to Oregon.

Jones was on a visit to Oregon over the weekend, which came on the heels of him de-committing from Washington during the week.

Listed at 6'3", 230 pounds, he shined for the Yuma defense, recording 17 sacks and 22 tackles for loss. He chose Oregon over offers from other schools including Michigan, USC, Notre Dame and Utah.

The Arizona native is rated a 3-star (0.8506) recruit according to the 247Sports Composite. The same system ranks him the No. 611 player nationally, the No. 41 edge rusher and the No. 11 recruit in Arizona.

His commitment fills a position of need for the Ducks as Tosh Lupoi and Dan Lanning continue adding pieces to get after the quarterback. Following this addition, Oregon's 2024 recruiting class now stands at five commitments, with Jones being the first defensive recruit to join the fold.

The class is headlined by 4-star Long Beach (Calif.) Millikan wide receiver Jordan Anderson.

Dan Lanning and the Ducks have quickly made Arizona a priority on the recruiting trail. After signing three prospects from the Grand Canyon State in 2022: CB Cole Martin, DL My'Keil Gardner and A'mauri Washington, the Ducks are heavily recruiting a number of players in 2024.

Prospects to watch from the 2024 class in Arizona include quarterback Dylan Raiola (Chandler), quarterback Luke Moga (Sunnyslope), edge rusher Elijah Rushing (Salpointe) and running back Christian Clark (Mountain Pointe). Other big names on campus visiting Oregon this weekend include 2023 ATH Nyckoles Harbor and 2024 linebacker Justin Williams, who placed the Ducks in his top six schools earlier this month.

