Oregon's 2023 recruiting class is among the best in the conference, but Dan Lanning and his staff are still pushing for the top spot that currently belongs to the USC Trojans.

One recruit that could help them get there is Gardena (Calif.) Junipero Serra cornerback Rodrick Pleasant. The 5-foot-10, 175-pound defensive back placed the Ducks in his top six last month alongside Boston College, Cal, Penn State, UCLA and USC.

One of the most highly-coveted recruits in all of Southern California, Pleasant holds 28 reported offers, including a new offer from the Louisville Cardinals that came in Wednesday night. He was able to take visits to Boston College, Cal, Oregon, USC and UCLA this summer and spoke about what's standing out about some of his finalists.

Boston College

"The coaching staff, great people, great guys on the team. They make you feel like family. It's something bigger than football there."

California

"Coach Tre (Watson), great guy. They develop DB's. People like Jaylinn Hawkins (Texans), Elijah Hicks (Bears). They do well with DB's there. Coach (Justin) Wilcox knows how to coach DB's and they have very good outcomes in the the NFL."

READ MORE: Justin Flowe back at 100%, ready to attack 2022 season

The Ducks are a major contender for Pleasant largely due to the relationships he's built with the new coaching staff, but Oregon has thrown a new element into the mix.

"Coach Tosh (Lupoi), Coach (Dan) Lanning, Coach Meat (Demetrice Martin). Great defensive minds, great coaching staff," he told Ducks Digest of why the Ducks are contenders . "They have a plan for me to play a little offense there too, so it's something special. And they'll let me run track. They know how to coach the defense and put you in a scheme that will prepare you to play in the NFL."

Pleasant said the opportunity to play both sides of the ball sweetens the deal a bit for the Ducks, especially since the staff has experience working with some of the best do-it-all players college football has seen.

"Yeah it's special," he said. "Especially seeing dudes like De'Anthony Thomas, Adoree' Jackson (Serra '14), Trevon Diggs, which they have coached and have played both sides of the ball. It's something great."

READ MORE: Trikweze Bridges reveals which position he'll focus on in 2022

The opportunity to run track in Track town U.S.A. is another reason Pleasant likes Oregon, and he spoke highly of the Ducks' track and field program.

"Yes I've talked to the track coach. He's a great guy," Pleasant said. "Coach Curtis Taylor is still there. He's a great sprint coach. They do something really special there."

Having only checked off one of his five official visits to Boston College, the speedster has a pair locked in moving forward.

"I have one set to Oregon when they play Utah (Nov. 19) and then I have Cal set. That's it right now."

He plans to use all five of his official visits before committing and says he doesn't have a timeline for a decision."

"No. I'm not rushing it at all," he said. "This decision is a special one so I'm waiting. I'm trying to figure things out."

What is he prioritizing in his recruitment?

"Just a great decision for me and my family. That's the biggest thing right now for me. Something we feel comfortable with. Something my Mom would feel comfortable with me going to a place like that. A place that's going to prepare me to be a better football player and a better man at the end of the day."

Pleasant and the Junipero Serra Cavaliers will take on the Long Beach Poly Jackrabbits Friday night, an NFL factory that features 2023 LSU cornerback commit Daylen Austin and 2024 USC linebacker commit Dylan Williams, who are fresh off a 56-7 win over Clovis last week.

READ MORE: Oregon pursuing 2024 USC commit Dylan Williams

READ MORE: LSU commit Daylen Austin planning fall official visits

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE