David Hicks was in Eugene for an official visit last month and would be a massive get for the Ducks.

Paetow (Katy, Tex.) defensive lineman David Hicks has announced a new group of top schools. The Texas standout cut his list of finalists to seven on Friday, with Oregon making the cut.

The other schools to make the cut include Alabama, Miami, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Texas and Texas A&M.

Hicks has taken some important trips on the recruiting trail of late, making it out to East Lansing, Miami and Eugene for official visits. He's previously spoken highly of Dan Lanning and Tosh Lupoi, highlighting the fact that they are some of the brightest defensive minds in college football.

"They’re really family guys and they’re always looking out for their players," he told Ducks Digest after his official visit with the Oregon staff.

Oregon has two defensive linemen in the fold for 2023 in Tevita Pome'e and Teitum Tuioti, and adding a player of Hicks' could be the biggest recruiting win for the new staff.

Hicks is rated a five-star (0.9965) prospect on the 247Sports Composite. He's also ranked the No. 5 prospect nationally, the No. 1 defensive lineman and the top prospect in Texas.

From 39 reported offers to seven, whoever earns Hicks' commitment is getting a game-changing talent. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound trench talent spent the 2021 season at state power Allen High School and took home numerous distinctions for his play on the field.

That included district 5-6A defensive MVP, All-State and Max Preps All American honors. Hicks is committed to play in the 2023 Under Armour All-American game.

Hicks is the exa of player you bring Tosh Lupoi and Dan Lanning to Oregon to with the vision of landing. Defensive line recruiting, with the exception of Kayvon Thibodeaux, has not been at the level it's needed to be in recent years. Earning a commitment from Hicks would set a new standard for the Ducks and be a statement win in the Lone Star State.

