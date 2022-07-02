Skip to main content

Texas Defensive Lineman David Hicks Announces Top Seven Schools

David Hicks was in Eugene for an official visit last month and would be a massive get for the Ducks.

Paetow (Katy, Tex.) defensive lineman David Hicks has announced a new group of top schools. The Texas standout cut his list of finalists to seven on Friday, with Oregon making the cut. 

The other schools to make the cut include Alabama, Miami, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Texas and Texas A&M. 

Hicks has taken some important trips on the recruiting trail of late, making it out to East Lansing, Miami and Eugene for official visits. He's previously spoken highly of Dan Lanning and Tosh Lupoi, highlighting the fact that they are some of the brightest defensive minds in college football. 

"They’re really family guys and they’re always looking out for their players," he told Ducks Digest after his official visit with the Oregon staff.

RELATED: Five-star DL David Hicks talks Oregon official visit, recruitment

Oregon has two defensive linemen in the fold for 2023 in Tevita Pome'e and Teitum Tuioti, and adding a player of Hicks' could be the biggest recruiting win for the new staff.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Play
Podcast

PODCAST: Oregon and Pac-12 in Conference Limbo

The future of Oregon Football and the Pac-12 hangs in the balance

Ducks Digest
Micah Banuelos
Play
Recruiting

Micah Bañuelos Talks Oregon Official Visit, Top Schools

One of top players in the Pacific Northwest is closing in on a decision

Ducks Digest
Pac-12 Logo Black and White
Play
News

Pac-12 Issues Statement on Conference Expansion

Can anything be done to salvage the conference after losing USC and UCLA?

Ducks Digest

Hicks is rated a five-star (0.9965) prospect on the 247Sports Composite. He's also ranked the No. 5 prospect nationally, the No. 1 defensive lineman and the top prospect in Texas. 

From 39 reported offers to seven, whoever earns Hicks' commitment is getting a game-changing talent. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound trench talent spent the 2021 season at state power Allen High School and took home numerous distinctions for his play on the field.

That included district 5-6A defensive MVP, All-State and Max Preps All American honors. Hicks is committed to play in the 2023 Under Armour All-American game.

Hicks is the exa of player you bring Tosh Lupoi and Dan Lanning to Oregon to with the vision of landing. Defensive line recruiting, with the exception of Kayvon Thibodeaux, has not been at the level it's needed to be in recent years. Earning a commitment from Hicks would set a new standard for the Ducks and be a statement win in the Lone Star State.

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Podcast

PODCAST: Oregon and Pac-12 in Conference Limbo

By Max Torres1 hour ago
Micah Banuelos
Recruiting

Micah Bañuelos Talks Oregon Official Visit, Top Schools

By Max Torres1 hour ago
Pac-12 Logo Black and White
News

Pac-12 Issues Statement on Conference Expansion

By Max Torres20 hours ago
Rob Mullens CFP
News

USC and UCLA are Gone: How it Impacts the Pac-12, Oregon

By Max TorresJun 30, 2022
Dante Moore Oregon Visit
Recruiting

Oregon QB Target Dante Moore Named SI All-American Elite 11 MVP

By Eric BernikerJun 30, 2022
Blake Nichelson Oregon OV
Recruiting

LB Blake Nichelson Talks Oregon Official Visit, Top Schools

By Graham MetzkerJun 30, 2022
Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Podcast

PODCAST: Where USC and UCLA's Move to Big Ten Leaves Oregon

By Max TorresJun 30, 2022
Tommy Trojan
News

USC and UCLA Reportedly Considering Move to the Big Ten

By Nick BatteyJun 30, 2022