Former Colorado Wide Receiver Brenden Rice Announces Transfer Destination
Former Colorado wide receiver Brenden Rice has announced his commitment to USC. He shared his decision on social media.
Rice entered the transfer portal on Jan. 1 and didn't take long to find his next school. In 2021, Rice totaled 299 receiving yards on 21 catches for three touchdowns.
Against the Ducks he recorded 102 yards and a touchdown on five catches. He also contributed 162 yards on kickoff returns and had a 17-yard rush, bringing his total all-purpose yards to 281 yards in that Halloween weekend game.
Rice signed with Colorado in 2020 as a 4-star recruit out of Hamilton High School in Chandler, Ariz. He joins an increasingly dangerous room of wide receivers in Southern California under Lincoln Riley, a room that now includes former Oklahoma wide receiver Mario Williams as we well as 2022 Adidas All-American C.J. Williams.
Former Colorado WR Brenden Rice Announces Transfer Destination
Rice was the top playmaker for the Buffs in 2021
Former Oregon QB Robby Ashford Announces Transfer Destination
Ashford will be headed back home, joining a few of his former teammates in the SEC
2022 OT Kawika Rogers Commits to Oregon
The 6-foot-6, 327-pound tackle pledges to the Ducks fresh off of a visit to Eugene
You may also like:
Former Oregon QB Robby Ashford announces transfer destination
Join the Community
Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports
Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox
Join the discussion on our Forums HERE