Former Colorado WR Brenden Rice Announces Transfer Destination

Rice was one of the most promising young playmakers in the Pac-12 last season.

Former Colorado wide receiver Brenden Rice has announced his commitment to USC. He shared his decision on social media.

Rice entered the transfer portal on Jan. 1 and didn't take long to find his next school. In 2021, Rice totaled 299 receiving yards on 21 catches for three touchdowns.

Against the Ducks he recorded 102 yards and a touchdown on five catches. He also contributed 162 yards on kickoff returns and had a 17-yard rush, bringing his total all-purpose yards to 281 yards in that Halloween weekend game.

Rice signed with Colorado in 2020 as a 4-star recruit out of Hamilton High School in Chandler, Ariz. He joins an increasingly dangerous room of wide receivers in Southern California under Lincoln Riley, a room that now includes former Oklahoma wide receiver Mario Williams as we well as 2022 Adidas All-American C.J. Williams.

You may also like:

Former Oregon QB Robby Ashford announces transfer destination

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE