BREAKING: Sategna Commits to Oregon

The bigtime playmaker and track star from Arkansas has joined the flock.

Sunday is 4-star WR Isaiah Sategna's birthday, but he was the one delivering a gift to the Oregon Ducks.

Sategna has committed to Oregon. He chose the Ducks over USC. He announced his decision on Instagram.'

Sategna originally committed to Texas A&M in March but decided to open his recruitment back up in June while making official visits. He visited Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Oregon, and USC before narrowing down his top schools to Oregon and USC.

The 5-foot-11 wideout also runs track at Fayetteville High School and plans to run track in college as well. Visiting the new Hayward Field likely played a big role in Sategna's commitment to Oregon.

“It is definitely the best facility I’ve seen,” he told Ducks Digest. “I’d basically say it’s the best in the world. It obviously doesn’t compare to any college stadiums."

The sprinter said that the Ducks' football coaches pitched the ability to compete for a national championship in both football and track at the collegiate level. Oregon has an extensive history of football players running track, and Sategna is next in line.

“It’s pretty cool that they’ve had people do what I want to do,” Sategna said of Oregon's dual-sport excellence. “Some schools say you can do this, but they haven’t had anybody. Oregon has a record of players doing both, so they can back up what they say.”

Sategna's commitment brings the Ducks' 2022 class to 15 commits, and he joins Nicholas Anderson and Stephon Johnson, also natives of Texas, as the wide receivers in the 2022 class. The Ducks may not be done at the position — they have their eyes on Tetairoa McMillan, Brenen Thompson, and Kevin Coleman as well.

