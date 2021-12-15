Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    Elite 2022 California Defensive Back Jalil Tucker Signs with Oregon

    The Ducks locked up one of the top playmakers in California Wednesday afternoon.
    Author:

    Oregon's 2022 recruiting class took many hits following Cristobal's departure. One that hurt the most was losing 2022 defensive back commit Jahlil Florence. However, his teammate Jalil Tucker, remained committed to Oregon and looked like he was going to wait and see what happened with a new head coach and the staff that followed. 

    On the first day of the early signing period Tucker signed his national letter of intent with the Ducks.

    Tucker is a 6-foot-1, 175-pound prep from San Diego's Lincoln High School is one of the top defensive backs in all of California. He doubles as a track athlete and as such possesses top-end speed which will help him lock down the top skill players throughout the Pac-12. 

    The San Diego product is the first defensive back to sign with the Ducks in 2022. Oregon still holds a commitment from Trejon Williams but it doesn't appear he's going to sign early. Perhaps the biggest takeaway from Tucker signing early is that it could suggest Oregon has a solid chance of getting his teammate Jahlil Florence back in the fold. 

    Florence was offered by USC and took a visit to Los Angeles last weekend as Lincoln Riley and Defensive Coordinator Alex Grinch look to continue turning things around for the Trojans. 

