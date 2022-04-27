2023 Wide Receiver Jurrion Dickey Announces Top Five Schools
The Ducks could be closing in on adding their first wide receiver in the 2023 class. Valley Christian (San Jose, Calif.) wide receiver Jurrion Dickey announced his top five schools on Monday, with Oregon, UCLA, USC, Washington and Penn State all making the cut.
Dickey is viewed as a 4-star (0.9425 on 247 Sports Composite) prospect. On the same service he is ranked the No. 129 player in the country and the No. 11 ATH, good for the No. 9 player in California.
The timing of this announcement feels significant, as Dickey just wrapped up a weekend trip to Eugene for the Oregon Spring Game. He's spoken very highly of the Ducks throughout the recruiting process, especially new wide receivers coach and fellow Bay Area Native Junior Adams.
"Coach Junior Adams, he’s my boy," the Nor Cal product said of Adams following a visit to Oregon in January. "Me and him close, I like talking to him, he a great guy. It’s more than him just being a coach I talk to."
It's been a quiet start to the week for Oregon on the recruiting trail following the spring game, but it feels like more commitments could be on the way given how much momentum the staff has been building, hosting top-tier recruits almost every weekend.
After speaking with Dickey multiple times throughout the recruiting process and given his strong relationship with Adams, I feel inclined to say the Ducks are in a great spot here.
Tosh Lupoi on Justin Flowe: "We had to slow him down"
Flowe's workload was ramping up in recent weeks but was held out of the spring game
REPORT: Oregon Guard De'Vion Harmon Enters Transfer Portal
Harmon is leaving Oregon after one season playing for Dana Altman
5-Star DE Jayden Wayne Recaps Oregon Visit
The Ducks hosted another priority target for the spring game
Brandon Huffman, the national recruiting editor for 247, seems to agree, as he logged a crystal ball prediction for Oregon on Tuesday afternoon, joining Director of Football Recruiting Steve Wiltfong in doing so.
The Ducks have two commits in their 2023 class in cornerback Cole Martin and Tevita Pome'e.
Related: WR Jurrion Dickey Talks Oregon Visit and Relationship With Junior Adams
Join the Community
Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox