The Ducks have been a favorite for Dickey for a while and just took another step in the right direction.

The Ducks could be closing in on adding their first wide receiver in the 2023 class. Valley Christian (San Jose, Calif.) wide receiver Jurrion Dickey announced his top five schools on Monday, with Oregon, UCLA, USC, Washington and Penn State all making the cut.

Dickey is viewed as a 4-star (0.9425 on 247 Sports Composite) prospect. On the same service he is ranked the No. 129 player in the country and the No. 11 ATH, good for the No. 9 player in California.

The timing of this announcement feels significant, as Dickey just wrapped up a weekend trip to Eugene for the Oregon Spring Game. He's spoken very highly of the Ducks throughout the recruiting process, especially new wide receivers coach and fellow Bay Area Native Junior Adams.

"Coach Junior Adams, he’s my boy," the Nor Cal product said of Adams following a visit to Oregon in January. "Me and him close, I like talking to him, he a great guy. It’s more than him just being a coach I talk to."

It's been a quiet start to the week for Oregon on the recruiting trail following the spring game, but it feels like more commitments could be on the way given how much momentum the staff has been building, hosting top-tier recruits almost every weekend.

After speaking with Dickey multiple times throughout the recruiting process and given his strong relationship with Adams, I feel inclined to say the Ducks are in a great spot here.

Brandon Huffman, the national recruiting editor for 247, seems to agree, as he logged a crystal ball prediction for Oregon on Tuesday afternoon, joining Director of Football Recruiting Steve Wiltfong in doing so.

The Ducks have two commits in their 2023 class in cornerback Cole Martin and Tevita Pome'e.

