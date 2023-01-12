The 2023 recruiting cycle is beginning to make its final stride with the final signing period looming next month. Eyes will now look forward to the 2024 class, where Oregon has already made some noise.

Oregon is set to host 2024 Seattle (Wash.) O'Dea High School running back Jason Brown Jr. for a visit this weekend, a source confirmed to Ducks Digest.

Brown is ranked the the No. 3 running back in the country and No. 1 recruit in the state of Washington by the 247Sports Composite. The same system rates him a four-star (0.9749) recruit.

Brown was able to get out to Oregon a few months ago making this his second trip. Dan Lanning will aim to make a meaningful impact on his unofficial visit to Eugene this weekend after Brown shared some good insight on what he sees in Oregon's coaching staff.

“I was getting recruited by Coach Cristobal’s staff, but the thing is about Coach Lanning’s staff–I don't know, it's just a completely different feel. It feels like— even when they come to like practice and conversations with these guys, the energy, the energy just stands out.” Brown told Ducks Digest before his first visit.

Brown was recently named to the second team MaxPreps junior All-America team after his impressive junior campaign. He rushed for more than 1,600 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Oregon's running back room was one of the more impressive groups on last year's team, with Buck Irving and Noah Whittington forming one of the best duo's in the Pac-12. Carlos Locklyn's group finished at No. 12 in the nation, averaging 215.8 rushing yards per game with 34 touchdowns.

With 2023 four-star running backs Dante Dowdell and Jayden Limar already enrolled at Oregon the room will only improve. It can also be noted that the Ducks were able to flip Limar, who was Washington's Gatorade player of the year, from Notre Dame.

The Ducks have also made some noise recruiting one of his teammates at O'Dea, offensive lineman Isendre Ahfua. Ahfua is also rated a four-star recruit and is ranked No. 2 in the state behind Brown.

Brown is the type of back that can make an immediate impact with teams throughout the country. He holds 20 reported offers from the likes of Alabama, Washington, Oregon, Tennessee, Georgia and many more are likely on the way.

Oregon currently holds four commits in the 2024 class, good for the No. 6 spot in the nation and No. 1 in the Pac-12. All commits are rated four-stars with the newest addition being wide receivers Jordan Anderson (Inglewood, CA) and Tyseer Denmark (Philadelphia, PA). Offensive tackle Fox Crader and tight end A.J. Pugliano were the first two 2024 commits for the Ducks.

With current juniors able to take official visits starting in the spring, Oregon could position themselves well for one of those highly-coveted trips with a good visit this weekend. The Ducks have started to turn a lot of their attention to the 2024 recruiting class while also bolstering their roster by using the transfer portal.

Other notable running backs to keep a close eye on for Oregon in 2024 include Nate Frazier from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei, Cameron Jones from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco and Da'Juan Riggs from Washington D.C. St. John's College.

