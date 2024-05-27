Oregon Ducks Among Four Finalists for Elite 5-Star Tight End
The Oregon Ducks have already secured some elite offensive talent in the 2025 recruiting class, but coach Dan Lanning and staff clearly have no intentions of slowing down.
Per reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett, 2025 5-star tight end Linkon Cure has revealed that Oregon is one of his final four teams as he makes his commitment decision.
Cure, a product of Goodland High School (Kansas), will be deciding between Oregon, Kansas, Kansas State, and Texas A&M. The 6-6, 220-pound pass-catcher is the No. 2 tight end in the country, per 247Sports' player rankings. He will officially visit Oregon starting on Friday, June 14 before heading back to his home state to visit Kansas State on June 21.
Cure also received offers from elite programs like Alabama, Michigan, Penn State, Texas, USC, Tennessee, and Oklahoma.
Last season, he posted 42 catches for 946 yards and 14 touchdowns, but his accomplishments go far beyond the gridiron. Cure runs track and field while also playing competitively on the AAU circuit for basketball. As a sophomore, he was the Kansas 3A state champion for the 300-meter hurdles, per 247Sports' scouting report.
Oregon's 2025 recruiting class currently has seven hard commits, but Lanning and staff have yet to add a tight end. The class is highlighted by 4-star talents like receivers Dallas Wilson, Cooper Perry, and Isaiah Mozee, along with linebacker Nasir Wyatt, quarterback Akili Smith Jr., edge Matthew Johnson, and athlete Dierre Hill.
Should Cure choose the Ducks, he'd immediately become their top commit in the class.