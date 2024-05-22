Oregon Football’s Royce Freeman Surprising Dallas Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy
FRISCO - Former Oregon Duck running back Royce Freeman is earning major praise from the Dallas Cowboys for his rushing attack and ability to quickly adjust to the Cowboys. Just a few weeks after signing a one-year contract in Dallas, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is suggesting the real possibility of an immediate impact for the veteran.
“Very impressed with him,” McCarthy said on Wednesday at Cowboys OTAs. “When you have the opportunity to play in a number of different systems, I’m very impressed with how quickly he picked up the language. Football comes pretty easy to him. It’s natural. You can see that protection. He has been an excellent addition.”
Has anything surprised McCarthy about Freeman?
“He’s bigger than I thought he was.”
Previously in complimentary roles during his NFL career, Freeman has the opportunity to break out for Dallas. His running style is highlighted by his ability to get tough yards and break tackles. Freeman has a shockingly-quick burst for a big-bodied running back, capable of handling a large work load.
Freeman and current Cowboys teammate Ezekiel Elliott go way back. In Freeman's freshman season at Oregon, he helped the Ducks to the 2014 National Championship, earning All-American and Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the year honors. The Ducks lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes and now-Cowboys teammate, Elliott.
Freeman and Elliott bring the experience to the Cowboys’ running back room that includes Rico Dowdle and Deuce Vaughn. McCarthy has called their approach “running back by committee.” Meanwhile, Elliott is getting no respect as he enters 2024, getting ranked as the most overrated NFL running back.
The veteran’s path to Dallas includes four different NFL teams in six seasons, most recently with the Los Angeles Rams in 2023. Freeman was a third-round pick by the Denver Broncos in the 2018 NFL draft. He has rushed for 1,792 yards on 471 carries and 10 touchdowns during his NFL career.
Freeman is securely in the mix for increased touches and possibly a starting role, in 2024.
The beloved Duck running back is Pac-12 Conference's all-time leading rusher (5,600 yards). As a senior, Freeman was named a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award, which recognizes the nation's top running back.