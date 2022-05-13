Skip to main content

Ferndale Offensive Lineman Landen Hatchett Announces Top Five Schools

The 6-foot-3, 290-pound lineman unofficially visited Oregon in March.

The 2023 recruiting cycle is heating up, with various prospects locking in official visits and announcing their finalists. That includes 2023 Ferndale (Wash.) offensive lineman Landen Hatchett,  who has impressed this offseason, winning offensive line MVP at the National Preps Champion Showcase and Overall MVP at Seattle's 5v5 Lineman Competition. 

Oregon made the final five for the 6-foot-3, 290-pound lineman, joining Washington, USC, Michigan and Texas A&M as schools that will also land an official visit with the Washington native. 

"I Want to thank all the schools and coaching staffs that have given me the opportunity to continue my academic and football career at the next level," he said on Twitter. "With that being said I will now be focusing and taking my official visits to these 5 schools!"

Four of his five finalists come as no surprise, as Hatchett told Ducks Digest in March he was hearing from Washington, Michigan, Oregon, USC and Miami the most. In his top-five, Mario Cristobal was replaced by Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M. 

RELATED: Landen Hatchett recaps talks Oregon interest

2023 Ferndale OL Landen Hatchett

Landen Hatchett 2

Landen Hatchett during the 2021 season. 

Oregon was Hatchett's second offer back on June 7, 2021 with only Washington State beating the Ducks to the punch. Since then, the Ducks have undergone a coaching change, but it was Dan Lanning's program that made the final cut following an unofficial visit in March. 

Scroll to Continue

Prior to that trip, Hatchett told Ducks Digest that Ducks offensive line coach Adrian Klemm has made an impression on him.

“He has a super big O-line background like most O-line coaches, but he's gone through the process of being a recruiter, going into the NFL, and coming out of the NFL coaching,” Hatchett said. “So he has a long history of being around the sport and being in my shoes. That's an awesome thing to know, and he's just a super easy person to talk to — super personable, awesome guy."

Hatchett is the No. 9 prospect in Washington (per the 247Sports Composite) and he holds offers from half of the Pac-12.

*WATCH LANDEN HATCHETT HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

