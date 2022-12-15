Dawson Jaramillo Enters Transfer Portal

The transfer portal movement continues in Eugene. Oregon Ducks offensive tackle Dawson Jaramillo has entered the transfer portal, a source confirmed to Ducks Digest.

Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Dawson Jaramillo vs. UCLA in 2021. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Jaramillo is the second Oregon offensive lineman to enter the transfer portal this offseason, joining 2021 signee and former Adidas All-American Bram Walden.

The Lake Oswego native signed with Oregon as a four-star (0.9085) recruit in the class of 2018. He earned Under Armour All-American status and landed offers from UCLA, TCU, Utah and Oregon State among others.

Jaramillo played in 20 games over the last two seasons. Though he never carved out a role as a consistent starter, he was a valuable piece of the offensive line.

He made a name for himself for his versatility, playing all over the offensive line whenever needed. The 6-foot-5, 300 pounder also saw extensive snaps in Oregon's historic upset over the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2021 on the road in Columbus.

Torres' Take

This transfer may come as a surprise to some, but I was told this move a possibility as early as before last season. However, now it's reality and Oregon needs to react to shore up depth.

Jaramillo would likely have started at most other Pac-12 schools and he was a very solid piece at Oregon.

The Ducks have five offensive linemen in the fold for 2023, but they're also doing their homework in the transfer portal. Five-star Iowa offensive line commit Kadyn Proctor looks to be the biggest prep recruit still on the board, but the Ducks have also brought in coveted Rhode Island transfer offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius, who's also taken a recent official visit to Nebraska.

Oregon is also pursuing former UTEP offensive lineman Jeremiah Byers, who has taken an official visit to Florida State recently. Adrian Klemm also helped the Ducks land in the top five schools for top JUCO offensive line recruit Keyshawn Blackstock on Wednesday.

The Coffeyville Community College product is ranked the No. 7 JUCO prospect in the country and the top interior offensive lineman in 2023 by 247Sports.

Losing Jaramillo definitely hurts the depth, but players on the roster like Josh Conerly Jr. and Steven Jones could provide some assurance for next year's roster outlook. Offensive line is definitely a top priority for the Ducks in the portal and I see them leveraging it to help makeup for moves like this.

