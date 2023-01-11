After seven seasons in Eugene, Oregon Ducks tight end Cam McCormick is leaving the program. On Tuesday evening, the veteran fan favorite announced that he would be entering the transfer portal.

"I came to Eugene at 17 years old and grew up in front of you all. It's time for me to spread my wings and continue my journey elsewhere," McCormick wrote in a note posted on social media."This has been an extremely difficult decision, but I will be entering the transfer portal to continue my 2 remaining years of eligibility. I have nothing but love for the Ducks, and always will."

McCormick signed with Oregon as a three-star (0.8656 per 247Sports Composite) recruit in the class of 2016 out of Bend (Ore.) Summit High School. He redshirted as a true freshman and only played two full seasons during his time in Eugene in 2017 and 2022.

He either missed the entire season or suffered season-ending injuries between 2018 and 2021, which is the main reason for his remaining two years of eligibility.

His departure from Eugene make him the third tight end to transfer since the conclusion of the 2022 regular season with Moliki Matavao heading to UCLA and Terrell Tilmon entering the transfer portal after moving from outside linebacker to tight end in 2022.

This move leaves Oregon with just three scholarship tight ends in returners Terrance Ferguson and Patrick Herbert. Dan Lanning and the coaching staff signed Kenyon Sadiq, a four-star (0.9430 per 247Sports Composite) athlete out of Idaho Falls (Id.) Skyline High School in the 2023 class who will play tight end at Oregon. He recently enrolled along with a large portion of the rest of the class.

