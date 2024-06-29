Oregon Football Recruiting: 4-Star TE Da'Saahn Brame Commits to Ducks
It appears that there is no stopping the Oregon Ducks on the recruiting trail.
On Saturday, that continued to be the case, with four-star Derby (KS) tight end Da'Saahn Brame announcing his commitment to the Ducks. Brame picked the Ducks over Tennessee, Ole Miss, and Oklahoma.
“It came down to the final hours, just talking to coaches and talking to my family," Brame told On3's Chad Simmons. "Just where I fit in more, I think for me that’s going to be Oregon."
With his commitment, Brame now becomes the 13th commitment of the 2025 class for Oregon. He is also the third pledge in less than 48 hours after commits from four-star running back Jordon Davison and four-star defensive lineman Josiah Sharma on Friday.
A consensus four-star recruit, Brame currently ranks as the No. 98 player in the country, the No. 3 tight end, and the No. 4 player in Kansas, per the On 3 Industry Ranking.
Last season with Derby, Brame was one of the most explosive players in the state of Kansas from his tight end spot, hauling in 46 catches for 942 yards and 13 scores.
And he believes that he can bring that same kind of production to
“It’s the players there. Definitely the offense that they run. I think I fit their offense more than I fit Tennessee’s offense,” Brame told Simmons. “That’s really a big thing for me, and just like the commitment that the players and coaches have to make each other better. They all have the same mindset that they’re trying to win a national championship.”
