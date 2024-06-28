Oregon Football Recruiting: 4-Star DL Josiah Sharma Commits to Ducks
A busy day for Dan Lanning and company as Oregon Football couldn't stop getting commitments.
Just minutes before five-star running back Jordon Davison committed to the Ducks, four-star defensive lineman Josiah Sharma did the same.
Sharma stands in at 6-5, 295 pounds. Out of Folsom, California, he chose the Ducks over Alabama, Texas, Washington, Arkansas, Florida, Michigan, and Oklahoma.
"Mammoth two-way lineman whose stock has really blown up in the last few months with scholarships flying in from all over the country," Greg Biggins, 247 Sports National Recruiting Analyst said. "He’s an intriguing kid, young for his class and played his entire junior year as a 15 year old.
"He’s a big space eater who shows a nice get-off and a consistent motor. He’s mostly a straight line guy right now and needs to continue to work on his hands and lateral mobility but there’s a lot to work with there. He’s naturally strong, can take on a double team and still get a push and makes plays outside his area. He’s still growing in to his body and learning the game but he’s definitely trending up as a prospect and has a really nice upside to him."
The defensive lineman visited Eugene back on June 14. It was part of a busy month for Sharma, who also visited Austin on June 7 and Tuscaloosa on June 21. Before than, he had visited Seattle in April.
Oregon is now up to 12 commits for the 2025 class, including one three-star, 10 four-star, and one five-star prospects. The Ducks currently have the No. 13 class in the nation, according the 247 Sports Composite Rankings.
