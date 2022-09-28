SANTA ANA, Calif. -- For many of the top juniors in the country, September has been a busy month on the recruiting trail. The same can be said for Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei offensive lineman Brandon Baker.

The junior continues to see his stock rise on the trail and took a trip to nearby USC in early September to check out Lincoln Riley and the Trojans.

"A different feel, a different vibe, different energy down there with the new coaching staff," he said of the visit.

The Trojans are off to a perfect 4-0 start and look to be the Pac-12's top team. The lineman is liking the on-field product, particularly at his position.

"Up front they're dominating. They're doing their thing, definitely representing USC's name well, especially in the Pac-12 with the offensive line the way things are going right now. Just definitely would love to continue building a relationship and really just going from there."

Baker just cracked 20 offers, and picked up two big-name offers this month that have his attention, the Utah Utes and LSU Tigers.

"Practically an O-line powerhouse, especially in the Pac-12," he said of Kyle Whittingham's program. "Winning the Pac-12 constantly. Definitely excited to build that relationship."

The Tigers have also drummed up some excitement after bringing in Brian Kelly from Notre Dame as the new leader over in Baton Rouge.

"A great coaching staff," Baker said what stands out about LSU. "I was actually able to have a conversation today. (They) Definitely seem really excited to start this recruiting process with me and building a relationship. So really excited for that."

The beginning of this month marked the official start of the contact period for 2024 recruits, and there's been no shortage of schools that have reached out in recent weeks.

"SC, Oregon, Florida State, Tennessee and Penn State. Those are schools at the moment."

Looking ahead, the 6'5", near 300-pound mauler doesn't have any trips scheduled at the moment, but there's one school he's very familiar with that he'd like to get out and see.

"Nothing scheduled at the moment. Would definitely love to get down to Oregon some time," he said. "Definitely looking forward to planning something out with that. Hopeful to catch a game this season at Autzen Stadium."

Baker offered more about what's standing out about the Ducks, where his older brother Gary played from 2015 through 2019.

"I'd say I have a pretty good relationship with Coach (Adrian) Klemm down there at Oregon," he said. "Definitely a great guy, a wonderful coach, a people's coach, and would love to continue building that relationship as well as Coach Lanning--a great guy, high energy, you definitely feel a sense of urgency and wanting to restore the Oregon program to what it once was."

As his recruitment continues to pick up steam, one of Southern California's most heralded juniors is holding a few factors above others.

"I'd definitely say just great family vibes at each university," he said of what's most important for him. "As well as great development at the offensive line position as well as where the team's at now."