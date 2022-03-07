Oregon Hosting UCLA Transfer LB Mitchell Agude this Weekend

Agude has Oregon in his top schools and the Ducks are in a great spot to make a strong impression.

Unlike other positions on the roster, Oregon's linebacker corps didn't take much of a hit this offseason.

Even so, the group is still fairly young, headlined of course by phenom Noah Sewell, a Butkus award semifinalist a season ago. The Ducks signed two linebackers out of the high school ranks in 2022, but they may not be finished.

Mitchell Agude, a 6-foot-4, 245-pound senior linebacker transfer from UCLA, will be visiting Eugene this weekend as he works on finding his next landing spot.

Agude enrolled at UCLA in 2020 after spending three seasons at Riverside Community College in Southern California. He entered the transfer portal on Feb. 16.

While with the Bruins for two seasons, he recorded 78 total tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, and four and a half sacks to compliment seven forced fumbles. When you see those stats and his overall body of work, it's not too difficult to see why this Oregon staff is pursuing his services.

The Ducks have a major need along the defensive front, particularly a pass rusher, following the departure of Kayvon Thibodeaux for the NFL.

The likes of DJ Johnson, Bradyn Swinson and Treven Ma'ae look like prime candidates already on the roster to fill that need, but you can never give yourself too many options, and it's pretty difficult to find a plug-and-play pass rusher out of the high school ranks this late in the cycle.

If he were to chose the Ducks, Agude should be immediately eligible for the 2022 season. Last weekend he was in Seattle to visit the Huskies, who are in his top four schools, along with Oregon, Tennessee and Miami.

