BREAKING: Oregon WR Target Darrius Clemons Announces College Commitment

One of Oregon's top targets in the 2022 class has made his decision.

In recent years Oregon has made a name for itself on the recruiting trail by landing the best recruits from across the country. However, a priority has also been keeping the best players within state's borders to play their college football.

2022 wide receiver Darrius Clemons from Westview (Portland, Ore.) High School has committed to Michigan, he announced on CBS Sports HQ.

Clemons took official visits to all of his finalists which included Oregon, Michigan, Auburn and Penn State, including a trip to Ann Arbor this past weekend leading up to his decision. He took multiple trips to Oregon during the fall, but Mario Cristobal's departure and the uncertainty surrounding Wide Receivers Coach and Interim Head Coach Bryan McClendon's future on the staff likely played major roles in his college commitment.

Clemons is one of the top players in the state of Oregon alongside Ducks safety pledge Trejon Williams. The Ducks lost a commitment from fellow in-state prospect Emar'rion Winston following Mario Cristobal's departure.

In the 2022 class Oregon holds commitments from Stephon Johnson Jr. and Tetairoa McMillan. The Ducks had previously held commitments from Isaiah Sategna who flipped to Arkansas and Nicholas Anderson who flipped to Oklahoma.

You may also like:

Oregon early signing day tracker

Join the community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Check out our Forums HERE