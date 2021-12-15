Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Elite 2022 Wide Receiver Darrius Clemons Announces College Commitment

    One of Oregon's top targets in the 2022 class has made his decision.
    Author:

    In recent years Oregon has made a name for itself on the recruiting trail by landing the best recruits from across the country. However, a priority has also been keeping the best players within state's borders to play their college football.

    2022 wide receiver Darrius Clemons from Westview (Portland, Ore.) High School has committed to Michigan, he announced on CBS Sports HQ.

    Clemons took official visits to all of his finalists which included Oregon, Michigan, Auburn and Penn State, including a trip to Ann Arbor this past weekend leading up to his decision. He took multiple trips to Oregon during the fall, but Mario Cristobal's departure and the uncertainty surrounding Wide Receivers Coach and Interim Head Coach Bryan McClendon's future on the staff likely played major roles in his college commitment. 

    Clemons is one of the top players in the state of Oregon alongside Ducks safety pledge Trejon Williams. The Ducks lost a commitment from fellow in-state prospect Emar'rion Winston following Mario Cristobal's departure.

    In the 2022 class Oregon holds commitments from Stephon Johnson Jr. and Tetairoa McMillan. The Ducks had previously held commitments from Isaiah Sategna who flipped to Arkansas and Nicholas Anderson who flipped to Oklahoma. 

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Darrius Clemons Tualatin
    Play
    Recruiting

    BREAKING: Oregon WR Target Darrius Clemons Announces College Commitment

    A top in-state target has made his decision

    Michael Wooten Oregon Visit Throw O
    Play
    Recruiting

    Oregon Signs 2022 OT Michael Wooten

    The Ducks officially secure their first signee along the offensive line

    Sir Mells SNL
    Play
    Recruiting

    2022 DT Sir Mells Signs With Oregon

    The Ducks officially add a top prospect from Nevada at a position of need

    You may also like:

    Oregon early signing day tracker

    Join the community

    Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

    Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

    Check out our Forums HERE

    More Ducks

    Darrius Clemons Tualatin
    Recruiting

    BREAKING: Oregon WR Target Darrius Clemons Announces College Commitment

    4 minutes ago
    Michael Wooten Oregon Visit Throw O
    Recruiting

    Oregon Signs 2022 OT Michael Wooten

    41 minutes ago
    Sir Mells SNL
    Recruiting

    2022 DT Sir Mells Signs With Oregon

    1 hour ago
    Devon Jackson Cropped
    Recruiting

    2022 LB Devon Jackson Signs With Oregon

    1 hour ago
    Lanning Autzen Welcome
    Football

    PODCAST: What did we Learn From Dan Lanning's First Oregon Press Conference?

    1 hour ago
    Jayson Jones WSU
    Football

    Oregon DL Jayson Jones Enters the Transfer Portal

    1 hour ago
    Dan Lanning Side Profile
    Recruiting

    Oregon Ducks Football Early Signing Day Tracker

    2 hours ago
    Oregon Football Pylon
    Football

    REPORT: Oregon Expected to Hire Baylor's Matthew Powledge as Co-DC

    2 hours ago