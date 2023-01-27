Where 2023 Oregon Football Commits Stand in Final 247Sports Rankings

On Thursday 247Sports released their final rankings for the top 247 recruits in the 2023 class. With some fairly recent additions to Oregon's 2023 recruiting class, there has been a lot of movement both up and down for the newest Ducks.

Since the recruiting rankings were last updated the Ducks were able to add a bunch of talent while also losing one of their top recruits after Dante Moore flipped to UCLA just before signing period. Nonetheless, Dan Lanning and his staff were able to rally and emerge from the early signing period as one of the country's biggest winners.

247Sports ranks the Ducks' 2023 class No. 10 climbing two spots since their last ranking. Oregon is five spots ahead of the next Pac-12 team with USC coming in at No. 15. Oregon finished with 28 signees from the high school level, with a majority of them already enrolled and supplemented by nine of the ten transfer portal additions.

Here's where the Oregon commits stand in the final national rankings following the recent update from 247Sports.

Wide Receiver Jurrion Dickey: Dropped from No. 13 to No. 18

Edge Matayo Uiagalelei: Dropped from No. 17 to No. 47

ATH Kenyon Sadiq: Remained at No. 78

Edge Blake Purchase: Dropped from No. 125 to No. 128

Cornerback Dylan Austin: Climbed from No. 138 to No. 133

Quarterback Austin Novosad: Dropped from No. 86 to No. 155

Defensive lineman Johnny Bowens: Dropped from No. 175 to No. 184

Running back Dante Dowdell: Climbed from No. 194 to No. 192

Defensive lineman Terrance Green: Climbed from No. 247 to No. 209

Edge Teitum Tuoti: Remained at No. 211

Wide Receiver Ashton Cozart: Dropped from No. 208 to No. 235

Cornerback Cole Martin: Dropped from No. 244 to No. 245

READ MORE: What Tysheem Johnson's commitment means for Oregon

It's impressive to see what Dan Lanning has done for the Oregon program in a full offseason after his first year with the Ducks. Along with an already impressive 2023 group set to join the team in Eugene, he's landed 10 transfers from the portal.

This is one of those classes where we could see a lot of younger guys getting some early opportunities where they may be needed next season. Oregon is loaded with talent and to have the recruits listed above joining the squad only makes fans more excited for what's in store for year two under Lanning.

The Ducks have already shown how hard they're hitting their recruiting trail after hosting a variety of 2024 recruits with the final signing period approaching the past few weeks. Lanning will only be adding more weapons in years to come as a proven high-level recruiter.

READ MORE: Priority LB target Justin Williams visiting Oregon this weekend

Join the Community

Follow Josh on Twitter: @Josh_Parker04

Join the discussion on our forums HERE