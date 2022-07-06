Oregon picks up its second commitment of the month with the best recruit in Washington.

2023 Rainier Beach (Seattle, Wash.) cornerback Caleb Presley has committed to Oregon. He announced his decision on CBS Sports HQ.

Oregon CB Commit Caleb Presley Caleb Presley is now the highest-rated commit in Oregon's 2023 recruiting class. 1 / 1

Presley chose the Ducks from a final six of Alabama, Michigan State, Oregon, Texas A&M, UCLA and Washington. He becomes the tenth overall commit in Dan Lanning's 2023 class and the newest commit since Sheldon edge rusher Teitum Tuioti. The Ducks are looking to capitalize on a lot of hard work they've put in on the recruiting trail so far this summer.

The 247Sports composite rates the Seattle defensive back a four-star (0.9633) prospect. He's ranked the No. 78 overall recruit in the country, the No. 9 cornerback and the top overall recruit in the state of Washington.

Oregon has done a phenomenal job recruiting the state of Washington in recent years, signing 2022's No. 1 offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr., who played with Presley at Rainier Beach, as well as interior offensive lineman Dave Iuli out of Puyallup.

The 6-foot, 180-pound prep is the fifth defensive back to pledge to the Ducks, joining fellow cornerbacks Colin Gill and Cole Martin, as well as safeties Tyler Turner and Kodi Decambra. Cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin and Matt Powledge have performed admirable on the recruiting trail since coming to Eugene and they've already filled out most of their secondary for the 2023 class.

The Adidas All-American commit is the highest-rated defensive back to commit to Oregon since Kansas City cornerback Dontae Manning (0.9841 on 247Sports Composite) chose the Ducks as a member of the 2020 signing class.

