Skip to main content

Caleb Presley Commits to Oregon Ducks

Oregon picks up its second commitment of the month with the best recruit in Washington.

2023 Rainier Beach (Seattle, Wash.) cornerback Caleb Presley has committed to Oregon. He announced his decision on CBS Sports HQ.

Caleb Presley is now the highest-rated commit in Oregon's 2023 recruiting class.

Oregon CB Commit Caleb Presley

Caleb Presley is now the highest-rated commit in Oregon's 2023 recruiting class.

1 / 1

Presley chose the Ducks from a final six of Alabama, Michigan State, Oregon, Texas A&M, UCLA and Washington. He becomes the tenth overall commit in Dan Lanning's 2023 class and the newest commit since Sheldon edge rusher Teitum Tuioti. The Ducks are looking to capitalize on a lot of hard work they've put in on the recruiting trail so far this summer.

The 247Sports composite rates the Seattle defensive back a four-star (0.9633) prospect. He's ranked the No. 78 overall recruit in the country, the No. 9 cornerback and the top overall recruit in the state of Washington.

Oregon has done a phenomenal job recruiting the state of Washington in recent years, signing 2022's No. 1 offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr., who played with Presley at Rainier Beach, as well as interior offensive lineman Dave Iuli out of Puyallup.

RELATED: QB Avery Johnson announces college commitment

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Avery Johnson Oregon Visit
Play
Recruiting

QB Avery Johnson Announces College Commitment

Johnson had been one of the top uncommitted passers in 2023

Ducks Digest
Caleb Presley Oregon Visit
Play
Recruiting

Commitment Preview: 2023 Rainier Beach CB Caleb Presley

Washington's number one recruit is ready to make his college decision

Ducks Digest
Jake Dickert
Play
News

Which Pac-12 Schools are Hurt Most by USC/UCLA Move?

The college football world is reeling after a massive realignment domino

Ducks Digest

The 6-foot, 180-pound prep is the fifth defensive back to pledge to the Ducks, joining fellow cornerbacks Colin Gill and Cole Martin, as well as safeties Tyler Turner and Kodi Decambra. Cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin and Matt Powledge have performed admirable on the recruiting trail since coming to Eugene and they've already filled out most of their secondary for the 2023 class.

The Adidas All-American commit is the highest-rated defensive back to commit to Oregon since Kansas City cornerback Dontae Manning (0.9841 on 247Sports Composite) chose the Ducks as a member of the 2020 signing class.

*WATCH CALEB PRESLEY HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

Avery Johnson Oregon Visit
Recruiting

QB Avery Johnson Announces College Commitment

By Graham Metzker3 hours ago
Caleb Presley Oregon Visit
Recruiting

Commitment Preview: 2023 Rainier Beach CB Caleb Presley

By Graham Metzker12 hours ago
Jake Dickert
News

Which Pac-12 Schools are Hurt Most by USC/UCLA Move?

By Ally OsborneJul 3, 2022
Chris Boucher
Pro Ducks

Oregon Ducks NBA Free Agency Tracker

By Joe ZochertJul 3, 2022
Terrance Green Oregon OV
Recruiting

Terrance Green Talks Oregon Official Visit, Latest in Recruitment

By Graham MetzkerJul 3, 2022
Teitum Tuioti
Recruiting

QUAAACK: Edge Rusher Teitum Tuioti Commits to Oregon

By Max TorresJul 2, 2022
David Hicks Oregon Visit 1 Cropped
Recruiting

Texas DL David Hicks Down to Seven Schools

By Max TorresJul 2, 2022
Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Podcast

PODCAST: Oregon and Pac-12 in Conference Limbo

By Max TorresJul 2, 2022