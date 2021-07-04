Ducks Target Gilbert Tongrongou Ready to Announce Commitment

A big Ducks target in the trenches is ready to reveal where he will play his college football.

Oregon defensive end target Gilbert Tongrongou from Woodbridge, Va. is ready to make his college commitment.

He tweeted about being ready to make the call Saturday, and our Dylan Reubenking confirmed that news.

Tongrongou tells Ducks Digest that he will make his decision from a final three of Boston College, Virginia Tech and Oregon. The 6-foot-4, 255-pound recruit was busy on the recruiting trail in June, taking trips to Virginia, Virginia Tech, Boston College and Oregon.

The trip to Eugene sounds like it was significant in his recruitment, as he got to spend time with Mario Cristobal, a coach he had high praise for.

"He's down-to-earth, and he's a coach that you can actually talk to and not just a guy who will pressure you into committing," he said of Cristobal.

The staff offered him in April and he told Ducks Digest that he has had almost daily contact with the staff since receiving the offer.

It's worth noting that Boston College has been recruiting very well this summer and jumped four spots in our latest team rankings from SI All-American, moving from No. 12 to No. 8.

Virginia Tech isn't a recruiting power, but shouldn't be discounted since the Hokies were able to get him on campus for a visit and are one of two major in-state programs.

The Ducks have two commits along the defensive end in Sir Mells and Gracen Halton.

Tongrongou will announce his commitment at 9 a.m. PST. on Sunday along with Oregon targets Kelvin Banks and JT Tuimoloau, who are also announcing their college commitments on what's shaping up to be a very busy Sunday.

More from Ducks Digest

5-star JT Tuimoloau ready to make college commitment

Kelvin Banks Prediction Roundtable

Sategna down to Oregon and USC, breaks down finalists

Connect with Ducks Digest on Social Media

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Follow Max on Facebook: @mtorresports

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @Ducksdigest

Subscribe to Ducks Digest on YouTube: @DucksDigest

Find more Oregon Ducks content at Ducksdigest.com