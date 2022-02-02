WATCH: Dan Lanning Discusses Oregon Football's 2022 Signing Class
Hear from Dan Lanning as the Ducks look to finish strong on the recruiting trail.
Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning meets with the media to discuss the 2022 signing class.
