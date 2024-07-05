Why 4-Star WR Donovan Olugbode Picked Missouri Over Oregon
Even Oregon can't win them all on the recruiting front.
Donovan Olugbode went ahead with Missouri over the Ducks, Florida, USC, and Washington. The four-star wide receiver from IMG Academy isn't going too far from Bradenton, Florida to Missouri. You have to think with the shorter distance between the two states and how often Missouri recruiters were able to just come on over, it was an easy decision for him.
The good new is that Junior Adams has more than an already stacked future wide receiver room with the recent commitment of five-star wideout Dakorien Moore in the Class of 2025. Moore is the nation's No. 1 wide receiver. To go along with that, Florida's Bay Tech wide receiver Dallas Wilson is also a five-star. Other addition: Cooper Perry from Notre Dame Prep in Arizona; Isaiah Mozee comes out of Lee's Summit North in Missouri. Both are four-stars.
Oregon's 2025 recruiting class is currently ranked No. 5 nationally (according to 247Sports) and No. 2 in the Big Ten, trailing just Ohio State.
As for the upcoming season, it's still plentiful for Dillon Gabriel's different options. Tez Johnson and Texas A&M transfer Evan Stewart are going to be the faces of the air game for the Ducks. Not to even mention Terrance Ferguson at the tight end spot who seems very underrated nationally.
The first time Dan Lanning stepped on campus as the head coach, his major focal point was convincing the top players in high school that they belong in Eugene. At the young age of 38, he relates to the recruits more than anybody in college football right now.
