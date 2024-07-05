Oregon Football's Recruiting Class Ranking Surges with Dakorien Moore's Commitment
Oregon football is continuing to press the traditional powers on the recruiting trail.
The latest addition, five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore out of Texas, has the Ducks near the top of the recruiting rankings from each major service. Moore was projected to go to Texas, with other traditional powers like LSU and Ohio State in the mix.
"I've always wanted to be different," Moore said during his commitment live stream. "I've always wanted to take my own path."
Moore also talked about trusting everyone involved in the recruiting process from Eugene. That's something Duck fans have come to realize as well, that Dan Lanning and company aren't just winning games on the field, they're setting Oregon up to *keep* winning with their recruiting.
As for the team rankings, Oregon is at No. 3 from On3, tied for No. 4 from Rivals, and No. 5 from 247Sports.
Ohio State and Alabama are 1-2 from all three services. With Rivals, Oregon is tied with Oklahoma behind Notre Dame. With 247Sports, OU is one behind Notre Dame and two behind Georgia.
Everyone ahead of the Ducks has at least five more commits, except for Georgia who is at 17, just two more than UO. If you sort by average ranking of the commits, Oregon shoots to No. 1 with On3 and No. 2 with 247Sports behind Alabama, the latter being by one one-hundredth of point (94.11 to 94.10).
In terms of five-star commits, only Ohio State and Georgia have their own trio to match the Ducks from On3, and only the Buckeyes are in that same space from 247Sports. With Rivals, UO has just two five-stars (Dallas Wilson is a Rivals four-star), matching LSU but trailing the five from Ohio State.
