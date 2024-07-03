Why the Oregon Ducks Have the Best Wide Receiver Unit In College Football
One thing is for sure, Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel won't have a lack of options to throw to next season. He will have an abundance of choices on the outside.
Oregon has the best wide receiver unit in the country, according to football guru Phil Steele. Wide receivers Tez Johnson and Evan Stewart will be leading the charge as top targets for the Ducks.
Johnson is coming off a stellar senior season with Oregon after playing the first three years of his career with Troy. He had 1,182 receiving yards on 86 catches and 10 touchdowns and is looking to build off that in his final season with the Ducks. Johnson is going to be one of the favorites for the Fred Biletnikoff Award which is given annually to the most outstanding wide receiver in college football.
Stewart was one of the top transfers in the portal this offseason and he ultimately found that his next best step was with Oregon coach Dan Lanning. In his sophomore season with Texas A&M, he finished with 514 receiving yards on 38 catches and 4 touchdowns. In his freshman campaign, Stewart had 649 receiving yards on 53 catches and 2 touchdowns. It's important to keep in mind that this was during two rough seasons for the Aggies who went 12-13. You can only imagine how much the field is going to open up for Stewart with Oregon's offensive scheme.
That's not even including other targets for the Ducks such as Traeshon Holden and Gary Bryant. Both are returning to campus after finishing in Oregon’s Top four for receiving yards with 452 and 442 respectively.
Other elite wide receiver units that Phil Steele mentioned come from Missouri, Ohio State, Ole Miss, USC, Oklahoma, Colorado, SMU, Louisville, and Notre Dame.