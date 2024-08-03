Why 5-Star Trey McNutt Committed to Oregon Ducks Over Texas A&M Aggies, Ohio State Buckeyes
The No. 1 safety in the nation is headed to Eugene.
Five-star Trey McNutt committed to Dan Lanning and Oregon Ducks Football Saturday. He is the third 247Sports Composite five-star commit to the Ducks for the 2025 class, joining Dakorien Moore and Dallas Wilson.
McNutt made his announcement weeks after he postponed what was supposed to be his decision date. The belief was that Texas A&M was making a massive push for the elite safety. Ultimately, the belief in the Aggies fell short as McNutt is headed to Eugene.
"Oregon’s different," McNutt said after picking the Ducks. "Coach Lanning’s different, and the energy there is different. They’re going for a natty (national championship) and that’s what I want. We're going to make that happen."
According to the 247Sports Composite, the Shaker Heights (Cleveland) prospect is the No. 1 safety in the nation, No. 2 player out of Ohio, and No. 19 player nationally for the 2025 class. The 6-foot, 180-pound safety held offers from dozens of schools, but had finalists of Oregon, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Florida, and USC.
National recruiting analyst for 247Sports Allen Trieu says McNutt reminds him of Houston Texan Jimmie Ward.
"Track athlete who brings that speed to the football field.," Trieu said. "Playmaker with toughness and those abilities will translate to wherever a school wants to use him. Physically put-together and should be ready to play early in his career provided he gets up to speed on the coverages and roles his school needs him to play. Projects as a high-impact college player and potential early draft choice."
McNutt visited Eugene again just last weekend for Saturday Night Live. He also recently visited College Station for the second time after taking an official visit in June.
Another note on the five-star safety is that his family is set to move to the Houston area, according to Mark Passwaters of Rivals. That move must not have played a part in McNutt's final decision.
Oregon's 2025 class now sits at 15 commits. Prior to McNutt's addition, that ranked the Ducks No. 11 nationally and No. 2 in the Big Ten Conference.