Why 4-Star OT Juan Gaston Jr. Committed to Georgia Bulldogs over Oregon Ducks, Tennessee Volunteers
Another recruiting loss to the SEC.
Oregon Ducks football had been in the running for offensive lineman Juan Gaston Jr., but ultimately the Atlanta product chose to stay home and become a Georgia Bulldog. The four-star prospect made the decision on 11Alive's YouTube channel.
Gaston chose the Bulldogs over the Oregon Ducks, Tennessee Volunteers, and South Carolina Gamecocks. He had visited each school this summer, including a trip to Eugene in June.
Ultimately, after a number of shirt and hat changes, Gaston decided he would be staying home to play for Kirby Smart and Georgia.
"My heart just led me to the right place," Gaston said. "I feel like I'll do great there."
Although Gaston stays home on the other side of the country, his sentiment during recruiting, calling Oregon a "dream school", is one that has been resonating with recruits this cycle.
The Ducks are currently sitting at 14 commits for the 2025 class. That's not as many as other programs, but the quality of the recruits has Oregon ranked No. 11 nationally and No. 2 the Big Ten Conference from 247Sports.
Among Oregon's commits are two offensive tackles: four-star Alai Kalaniuvalu and three-star Demetri Manning.
Another Weekend Announcement Looming
The loss isn't one that Dan Lanning and company can dwell on. This weekend will feature at least one more major announcement.
Five-star Trey McNutt will finally make his college decision. The Ohio product was originally planning to make his announcement last month, but decided to postpone everything until Aug. 3.
Why did McNutt push off his decision? Many believe the answer is Texas A&M. The Aggies are hoping to lure the prized safety to College Station, despite predictions still saying he will end up in Eugene. McNutt was in Autzen Stadium last weekend for Saturday Night Live, giving Lanning one more chance with the prospect on campus before such an important decision.