Oregon Ducks Release Next "Generation O" Uniforms: Mighty Oregon
The "Generation O" series of Oregon uniforms simply cannot miss.
The latest uniform combo was released Friday. "Generation O: Mighty Oregon" was inspired by "The Catch". That's the uniform worn by the Ducks, and legendary wide receiver Pat Johnson, for the 1997 game against Washington. That's the game the Ducks were up 24-3, gave up 25 consecutive points, but got a touchdown in the closing minutes to upset the Huskies and end their 12-game Pac-10 winning streak.
"A modern, throwback-style white uniform with apple green lettering and trim," the release video begins. The uniform is topped by the O helmet with a university gold base and green O. The pants are also university gold, while the Fighting Duck logo adorns the outside of both shoulders.
Narrating/hosting the release video is none other than former Oregon coach Rich Brooks. He led the Ducks from 1977 through 1994.
These are the first white uniforms of the "Generation O" series. They had been leaked earlier in the day by a presumably accidental social media post.
The two previously released "Generation O" uniforms were the all-black "Fly Era" and the all-green "Gang Green". That also makes this set the first to mix colors between the jersey and pants, as opposed to the singular color from helmet on down.
As of Friday, Oregon is officially a member of the Big Ten Conference. With a reputation of being on the cutting edge of uniform design, dropping the next "Generation O" style was perfectly timed. Now to just get these beauties on sale ahead of the season.