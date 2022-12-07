Penn State's Micah Shrewsberry Is 'Pleading' for More Fans Vs. Michigan State

Penn State hosts Michigan State on Wednesday to open its Big Ten men's basketball season, and Micah Shrewsberry issued an appeal to the home fans. Actually, Penn State's second-year coach went much further.

"So I am pleading — by tomorrow I'll be begging — that we need some help," Shrewsberry said Monday. "Everybody that's able, and able-bodied, to come to this game, we need your help. That's all I'm asking for."

And yet, Shrewsberry felt compelled to ask. The coach began his media availability Monday by thanking those who have attended Penn State's four home games this season and also by imploring more to fill the Bryce Jordan Center as a support system against the Spartans.

Shrewsberry pointed to other Big Ten venues, specifically mentioning Rutgers, that build home-team advantages. He even noted some advice Michigan State coach Tom Izzo offered him at Big Ten media days in October.

"Coach Izzo told me, 'If you can get an environment there, environments help you win 2-3 games each year," Shrewsberry said. "He’s like, 'That’s what we have [at Michigan State].' The environment helps them win games when they're not at their best."

Penn State is off to a 6-2 start this season with a senior-rich lineup that has made strides offensively. The Lions lead the nation in 3-pointers per game (12.1) and rank sixth in the Big Ten in scoring. They were last in the 2021-22 season.

But Penn State, which last made the NCAA Tournament in 2011, long has struggled with consistent attendance. The program averaged 8,512 fans per game in Shrewsberry's first season, which represents tickets sold rather than actual attendance. Last season Penn State ranked 46th nationally in average attendance but 90th in terms of filling building capacity.

Shrewsberry said he appreciates those sales, which benefit the athletic department, but wants to see more people in the building.

"But if it's a certain number who make it, we need that number to be as loud as possible," Shrewsberry said. "That’s the biggest thing: creating an atmosphere. Maybe that starts with us. Maybe we need to play better at home so we help create an atmosphere."

Penn State made an offseason seating change to improve the Bryce Jordan Center atmosphere. The program moved the student section behind the teams' benches, seeking to build a more "intimidating and raucous" environment.

"What we have to do is change what people think about Penn State basketball," Penn State Athletic Director Patrick said earlier this year. "This is a place to come and you can be successful."

Penn State has the chance to beat Michigan State in consecutive games, including February's 62-58 win at the Bryce Jordan Center, for the first time in program history. Shrewsberry pointed out that his players attend football games and volleyball matches to support fellow athletes.

"I'm just asking for somebody to support them," he said.

"I'm not taking anybody for granted, because I appreciate the people who come [to games]," Shrewsberry added. "But if you want to see a good basketball team, if you want to help our program go from one level to the next, then there's got to be some level of investment. And we’re getting to put up or shut up time."

Penn State hosts Michigan State (5-4) at 6:30 EST p.m. Wednesday on Big Ten Network.

