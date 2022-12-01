Penn State-Purdue at the Palestra Is a Hot Ticket

Penn State men's basketball gave up a home game to play Purdue at the Palestra in January, so the move had better be worthwhile. Early ticket interest suggests that fans are eager to visit Philadelphia's iconic basketball venue.

General-public tickets are sold out for the Jan. 8 meeting between Penn State and Purdue at the nation's oldest major college arena still in use. The Palestra, which opened in 1927, has hosted more college basketball games that any other facility. As a result, tickets are running at a premium.

Prices for the Penn State-Purdue game start at $98, according to SI Tickets, and run as high as $443 for lower-level seats. Of course, every seat at the Palestra, which can host 8,700, feels within 3-point shooting range.

Penn State will play its third game at the Palestra, where it has a 2-0 record. The Lions defeated Iowa there in 2020 and scored an enduring 72-63 win over Michigan State in 2017.

"We’re thrilled to return to The Palestra this season," Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry said. "We have several players from the Philadelphia area and this is a great chance for them to play in a historic basketball venue in front of their family and friends. This game also gives us the opportunity to connect with the large and powerful Penn State alumni base in Philadelphia and we can’t wait for the great home-court atmosphere at The Palestra."

Penn State (6-2) resumes the season Dec. 7 with its Big Ten opener at home against Michigan State. The Lions won their first four games, including a 68-62 victory over Butler, but have lost a pair to ACC opponents Virginia Tech and Clemson.

Tickets are available for the Penn State-Michigan State from $17, according to SI Tickets.

Penn State's 2020 men's basketball team salutes its fans after beating Iowa at the Palestra. The Lions return to Philadelphia's famed arena in January to face Purdue. Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports

