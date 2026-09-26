3 Matchups That Will Decide Penn State's Big Ten Opener vs. Wisconsin

No. 13 Penn State welcomes Wisconsin to Beaver Stadium for the Big Ten opener on Saturday, as the undefeated Nittany Lions look to extend their six-game win streak against the Badgers that dates to 2012. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. on Peacock with play-by-play broadcaster Dave Flemming and analyst Matt Cassel on the call.

How does Penn State improve to 4-0 and remain untouched before its first road game outside of Pennsylvania? Here are three matchups we’re looking at that can decide Saturday’s game, starting with a head-to-head some people might overlook.

Penn State’s special teams against Wisconsin’s special teams

Penn State Nittany Lions kicker Ryan Barker (94) makes a field goal against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Beaver Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There’s a very real chance that Saturday’s Penn State-Wisconsin game is a tight, defensive battle. DraftKings lists Penn State as a 10-point favorite, making special teams so much more important, as it can very much be the difference in those types of games. The Badgers are talented on special teams and their unit is one of the better ones in the Big Ten.

Penn State is facing a Wisconsin team that is fourth in the Big Ten in average yards per kick return (25.3) and fifth in average yards per punt return (17). Badgers punter Sean West also has a strong leg, averaging 45.4 yards per punt, compared to Nittany Lions punter Nathan Tiyce (41.1).

In close games, field position means that much more, and that’s where Wisconsin has an edge. Penn State’s average kick return yardage is 19.3 and its average punt return yardage is 13.2. While returner Zay Robinson has looked dynamic with the ball in his hands, he has some ground to make up on Saturday.

The side of special teams the Nittany Lions might have the edge is at kicker. Ryan Barker is one of the top kickers in the country. He converted 18 of 19 attempts last season (94.7 percent), which was tied for the national lead in field-goal conversion percentage. He’s 5-for-6 this year with a long of 48 yards.

However, Wisconsin’s kicker Gavin Lahm is no slouch. Lahm is a perfect 7-of-7 this year with two 40-yard field goals and one 51-yarder. So it wouldn’t be shocking to see special teams be the difference Saturday..

Penn State’s passing game vs. Wisconsin’s secondary

Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Benjamin Brahmer scores a touchdown against the Temple Owls at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It might be broad, but the Nittany Lions air attack against Wisconsin’s pass defense is probably the most intriguing matchup. Penn State will be without star wide receiver Koby Howard, who’s eaten up a large chunk of the offensive production through three contests.

He posted 344 receiving yards and three total touchdowns, averaging 114.7 receiving yards per game. That’s a bunch of output at receiver the Nittany Lions will have to replace.

Who will step up? Wisconsin will center on wide receivers Chase Sowell and Brett Eskildsen, two Iowa State transfers who eclipsed 500 receiving yards last season. Neither has put up big numbers yet, but Sowell has shown flashes, and Eskildsen wasn’t at 100 percent through Weeks 2 and 3.

Tight end Ben Brahmer might be Penn State’s top No. 1 target now that Howard is out. In Howard’s least productive game against Temple (3 catches, 69 yards), Brahmer was the focus of the passing attack with five receptions for 79 yards and two touchdowns.

Wide receiver Zay Robinson also will get more burn. He’s looked good in limited snaps, bringing in three catches for 34 yards on just six snaps against the Owls in Week 2.

Penn State cornerbacks vs. Wisconsin receiver Tyrell Henry

Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Tyrell Henry during the game against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Camp Randall Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Henry burst onto the scene last week with a 14-catch, 160-yard performance against Eastern Michigan, one week after totaling four receptions for 91 yards. Henry currently ranks sixth in the Big Ten in receiving yards (293) and will be near the top of Penn State’s game-plan list.

Henry is dangerous in the short and intermediate parts of the field. Most notably, the Badgers like to get the ball in his hands quickly in the screen game, which he did a lot against Eastern Michigan in Week 3.

Henry lines up in the slot and outside, so he shouldn’t draw any of the Nittany Lions’ cornerbacks specifically, unless defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn has Daryus Dixson, Audavion Collins or Zion Tracy shadow him.

It’ll be a tough matchup for Penn State’s secondary, which more than held its own against Buffalo’s Chance Morrow (two catches, 31 yards) last week.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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