How to Watch No. 13 Penn State Football vs. Wisconsin: Will Fans Need a Peacock Subscription?

It's that time, Penn State football fans. The annual Peacock-exclusive game is here, as the No. 13 Nittany Lions host Wisconsin on Saturday at Beaver Stadium. It's homecoming, the Helmet Stripe game (or the "Liteout") and the Big Ten opener. So of course, the game won't be on any broadcast or cable channels.

Stressed? Don't be. We've got you covered about how to watch the Penn State vs. Wisconsin game. And we'll add a preview of Matt Campbell's Big Ten debut on the Beaver Stadium sideline.

No. 13 Penn State (3-0) vs. Wisconsin (2-1)

When: 5 p.m. ET Saturday

Where: Beaver Stadium

TV: Streaming exclusively on Peacock

Series History: Penn State leads 12-9

Last Meeting: Penn State 28-13 in 2024

How to watch, stream the Penn State-Wisconsin game on Peacock

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Cam Wallace reacts after scoring a touchdow against the Buffalo Bulls at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penn State makes its fourth exclusive appearance on Peacock, NBC's subscription streaming service. As a result, the game won't be on a linear network or cable.

To watch, fans will need either a Peacock subscription or a subscription to a streaming platform that includes NBCSN, which also is scheduled to carry the game. Some streaming services offer free Peacock trials, such as Prime Video.

Dave Flemming (play-by-play) joins analyst Matt Cassel in the booth, with Ashley ShahAhmadi reporting from the sideline. Penn State is 2-1 in games shown on Peacock, with wins over Delaware (2023) and Washington (2024) and a loss at Iowa last year.

How to listen to the Penn State-Wisconsin game

Don't have access to Peacock? Radio broadcasters Steve Jones and Jack Ham will have the call on the Penn State Sports Network.

The broadcast airs live on dozens of radio stations across the region. Radio coverage of the game will be simulcast on Sirius XM channels 106, 180 and 232 and on the XM app. The radio broadcast also will be available online via the Penn State Sports Network. Interested in watching Jones and Ham in person for a home game? You can buy the experience.

What is the Penn State-Wisconsin betting line?

Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Kooper Ebel (8) attempts to block a field goal vs. the Buffalo Bulls at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penn State is a 10-point favorite over the Badgers, a line that hasn't changed much since head coach Matt Campbell announced that receiver Koby Howard is out for the game. The over/under is 44.5 points, according to DraftKings.

Penn State is a -380 favorite on the money line, while Wisconsin is +300.

Penn State, Wisconsin in the rankings

The Nittany Lions moved up to No. 13 in this week's AP Top 25 and to No. 14 in the Coaches Poll. Penn State began the season at No. 18 in the AP Top 25.

Penn State sits at a season-high No. 12 in the ESPN College Football Power Index. while the Badgers are 53rd. Wisconsin is the highest-ranked FPI team Penn State has played so far this season. None of Penn State's non-conference opponents is ranked higher than 85th (Temple).

Penn State vs. Wisconsin series history

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Beau Pribula (9) runs the ball against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium in 2024. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Penn State brings a six-game win streak over Wisconsin, dating to 2012, into Saturday's game. In their last meeting at Camp Randall Stadium, the Nittany Lions got some nice relief work from quarterback Beau Pribula, who went 11-for-13 with a touchdown in place of the injured Drew Allar.

Wisconsin has not won at Penn State since 2003, a string of four straight road losses. The Nittany Lions' six-game win streak includes their 2016 win in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Penn State players to watch

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Zay Robinson (2) returns a punt vs. the Buffalo Bulls at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Without Koby Howard, Penn State OC Taylor Mouser must devise a gameplan that generates big plays without the offense's biggest playmaker. Two players to watch there are receiver Zay Robinson and running back Quinton Martin Jr.

Martin turned a stiff-arm into a 61-yard run against Buffalo and has the most explosive profile in Penn State's backfield. Carson Hansen should start, but Martin might get the most carries.

Robinson has been on the verge of breaking a punt return all season. Offensively, he has a 100-percent catch rate despite just six targets. Chase Sowell and Brett Eskildsen, who says he's healthy again, will carry the snap workload. But Robinson is on the verge of a breakout game.

So is linebacker Kooper Ebel, who has been the steadiest of players on Penn State's defense. Wisconsin has a run-threat quarterback in Colton Joseph, so Ebel's job will be to contain his designed draws and scrambles over the middle. Likewise, safety Jeremiah Cooper, who appears to be getting stronger after missing Week 1, should play more run support against the Badgers.

Wisconsin players to watch

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph runs wth the ball against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Camp Randall Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There will be one 1,000-yard rusher on the field Saturday. Wisconsin quarterback Colton Joseph ran for 1,007 yards and 13 touchdowns at Old Dominion last year, highlighted by his 179-yard performance against Indiana.

Joseph stunned the Hoosiers with touchdown runs of 75 and 78 yards, keeping the game close into the fourth quarter. Joseph hasn't shown that kind of electricity yet this season (25 carries for 82 yards), but Penn State did get caught flat-footed against Temple quarterback Jaxon Smolik in Week 2. Wisconsin will want to test Joseph's legs early.

Penn State's pass defense will focus its attention on Tyrell Henry, who has 22 of the team's 54 receptions for 293 yards. Henry went off last week against Eastern Michigan (14 catches, 160 yards) and enters this game with a head of steam like Buffalo's Chance Morrow did last week. Penn State held Morrow to two catches on seven targets.

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