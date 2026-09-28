First Look at Penn State vs. Northwestern: Nittany Lions Face Unique Road Challenge

Penn State faces a short week, a talented opponent and a brand new atmosphere after its 24-20 loss to Wisconsin. The Nittany Lions will help Northwestern open its new Ryan Field on Friday night in a prime-time game that will test coach Matt Campbell's theory about adversity.

Here's our first glance at Friday's Penn State-Northwestern game.

Penn State (3-1) vs. Northwestern (2-1)

When: 8 p.m. ET Friday

Where: Ryan Field, Evanston, Illinois

TV: FOX

Series History: Penn State leads 16-6

Last Meeting: Northwestern 22-21 in 2025

How to watch Penn State-Northwestern

Penn State Nittany Lions running back James Peoples (1) runs with the ball against the Wisconsin Badgers at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Penn State-Northwestern game kicks off at 8 p.m. ET Friday from Ryan Field in Evanston. FOX will carry the prime-time kickoff live. Friday night from Ryan Field. The game also will stream on Fox One.

Penn State-Northwestern betting line

Penn State is an early 2.5-point favorite over the Wildcats in the second Big Ten game for both teams, according to DraftKings. Penn State also is a very slight money-line favorite at -108. Northwestern is -112 on the money line. The over/under is 45.5 points.

Penn State and Northwestern in the rankings

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Chase Sowell (0) runs with the ball against the Wisconsin Badgers at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penn State tumbled out of the AP Top 25 and fell eight spots to No. 22 in the Coaches Poll after the four-point loss to the Badgers. ESPN's College Football Power Index was less harsh on the Nittany Lions, dropping them three spots to tp No. 15.

Bill Connolly's SP+ rankings also didn't punish Penn State too severely for the loss, dropping the team three spots to No. 15. Northwestern (50th in SP+) actually fell six spots after its 29-23 loss to Indiana, further than the Nittany Lions.

What to know about Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell looks on from the sideline against the Wisconsin Badgers at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penn State players quickly tried to pivot last Saturday night after the stunning loss to Wisconsin, saying the short week might help them. Linebacker Kooper Ebel said the Nittany Lions were antsy to play again to "get this bad taste out of our mouth."

But first, there's plenty to correct. Pro Football Focus' weekly grades were by far the lowest for the Nittany Lions this season. Quarterback Rocco Becht, whose 71.8 efficiency rating was the lowest of his career, received his lowest PFF grade (42.9) after averaging 83.8 through the non-conference schedule.

Penn State's offense needs a few days of reflection before returning to the practice field Tuesday. The Nittany Lions generated season-lows in rushing (119), passing (114) and total yards (233) and went three-and-out on four consequential second-half series that armed Wisconsin for the comeback.

Defensively, meanwhile, the Nittany Lions gave up two game-changing explosive plays in the fourth quarter, notably a gain of 25 yards on a 2nd-and-19 underneath a screaming student section that players said swung momentum. Then Jacob Harris, a 265-pound tight end, got free (perhaps by shoving a Penn State safety) for a 72-yard touchdown that is the longest play against the Nittany Lions this season.

Penn State has to figure out something with its run game, which did not produce a carry longer than 9 yards by a back. James Peoples (14 carries, 67 yards) was the most productive back but said after the game that the four-player rotation was planned. Position coach Savon Huggins might need to rethink that ahead of Friday.

What to know about the Northwestern Wildcats

New setting, same standard 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/swQBgPTfMA — Northwestern Football (@NUFBFamily) September 28, 2026

Despite losing to Indiana last week, the Wildcats bring positive vibes into Friday. They're on a regular week, having played the Hoosiers on the road last Friday, and can make the no moral victories claim after pushing the Hoosiers to the brink in a 29-23 loss.

Northwestern quarterback Aiden Chiles played a pretty dramatic game, completing 22 of 29 passes for 293 yards and two touchdowns and running for another. Indiana stopped Chiles on a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter that helped squelch the Wildcats upset bid, but head coach David Braun thought his team played better.

"Our guys kept battling, our coaches kept battling, but the frustrating thing was — I have all the respect for Indiana — but we beat ourselves," Braun said after the game. "We should be coming out of here with the win."

Penn State will play in a unique atmosphere, as Northwestern opens its newly constructed Ryan Field for its first college football game. Northwestern calls the stadium the "best place to watch football in America," promising "better-than-television" sightlines from each seat.

The 35,000-seat Ryan Field cost more than $870 million and, according to Northwestern, is the most expensive college football stadium in America.

Northwestern Wildcats running back Joseph Himon II (6) runs the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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