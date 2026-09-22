3 Key Things the Non-Conference Schedule Taught Us About Penn State Football

Penn State moved up to 13th in the AP Top 25 rankings on Sunday, five spots higher than its preseason ranking. Head coach Matt Campbell has his unbeaten team in a good place heading into Big Ten play, which begins Saturday against Wisconsin.

But what did we really learn about the Nittany Lions through the friendly non-conference schedule? It starts with the quarterback.

Rocco Becht has been better than advertised

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht (3) stands on the field following the game against the Buffalo Bulls at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aside from two questionable decisions not to throw the ball away in the red zone, Becht has been rock solid. The fourth-year starter from Iowa State has thrown for 751 yards, nine touchdowns and zero interceptions through three games.

He had the best two-game statistical stretch of his career against Marshall and Temple. He completed more than 75 percent of his passes and held a then-Big Ten best passer-efficiency rating of 227.51. Becht still ranks second in the conference in efficiency (215.29) and yards per attempt (11.7).

Becht has looked poised in the pocket and has been precise with his decision-making. Most notably, the quarterback has built a great rapport with wide receiver Koby Howard, who has been one of the top big-play receivers in the country.

Yes, Becht’s performances have come against teams outside of the top 80 in ESPN’s College Football Power Index. Still, it’s been a promising start for the most experienced quarterback in college football.

Penn State’s offense has answered some important questions

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Koby Howard scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bulls at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nittany Lions began 2026 with several key offensive questions, most notably about the wide receivers. Who could be a go-to guy? How many of the Iowa State transfers could the team rely on? Would Howard take a step forward?

They’ve answered those questions well. Howard has emerged as one of the Big Ten’s most productive receivers, posting 344 receiving yards and three total touchdowns in the first three games.

The sophomore, who played mostly in garbage time last year until Game 7 against Iowa, ranks fourth in the conference in receiving yards and yards per game (114.7), while sitting atop the Big Ten and third in the nation in yards per reception (28.7). He should continue being Becht's go-to guy in Big Ten play.

Regarding the Iowa State players, most have shown flashes. Tight end Ben Brahmer has looked the part, specifically in the red zone. Brahmer has three touchdowns this year and took over the Week 2 game against Temple (five catches, 79 yards).

Wide receiver Chase Sowell also has made some important catches. He hauled in the team’s first two receptions of this season, both chain-movers, and had an impressive 35-yard jump-ball catch against Buffalo. And while he’s left some on the table, notably dropping what would’ve been a long touchdown against Temple, Sowell has shown he could be a reliable target.

Notably, Zay Robinson has only three fewer receiving yards (80) than starter Brett Eskildsen, demonstrating playmaking potential that deserves further snaps. Robinson also has turned Penn State’s punt-return game into something to watch.

The Penn State offense has proved it has several players it can use in any situation, which should make fans feel a bit more comfortable as the team heads into Big Ten play.

The pass rush might be a problem

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Max Granville (18) tackles Marshall quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Penn State’s defense has been stingy, allowing 22 points and two touchdowns (neither by the first-team defense) in three games. The Nittany Lions also lead the Big Ten in pass defense (90 yards per game) and third-down defense (16.2-percent conversion rate) and rank second in total defense (204 ypg). If there’s a concern, though, it’s the pass rush.

The Nittany Lions rank 11th in the Big Ten in sacks (five) after playing three of the weakest offensive lines they’ll face all season. Penn State registered one sack against Temple, which had three starting offensive linemen inactive, and two against Buffalo. For reference, Toledo had two sacks against the Owls last weekend, and FIU had three against the Bulls two weeks ago.

Clearly, Penn State will miss defensive end Max Granville, who sustained a season-ending injury in practice before the Temple game. Granville was the team’s best overall edge rusher, and the Nittany Lions have to fill that gap somehow.

Penn State plays two dangerous quarterbacks in USC’s Jayden Maiava and Washington’s Demond Williams. Even Wisconsin’s Colton Joseph averages 250.7 yards passing per game and is coming off a 362-yard performance against Eastern Michigan. Penn State needs to fix the pass rush, or at least make it semi-productive.

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