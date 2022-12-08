How to Buy Rose Bowl Tickets

Penn State expects a big contingent to attend the 2023 Rose Bowl, putting ticket prices at a premium. Still, fans have several ways to buy Rose Bowl tickets.

SI Tickets, for instance, offers a variety of ticket options. The cheapest seats were running at $200 as of Dec. 8. Seats are available across Rose Bowl Stadium for the game against No. 8 Utah, which won the Pac-12 championship to qualify for its second consecutive Rose Bowl. Even some suites are available starting at around $16,000 per ticket.

The general-public ticket sale began Dec. 8 through Penn State. Tickets have been available to members of Penn State's Nittany Lion Club and Alumni Association since Dec. 5. Penn State also has an allotment of tickets available to students.

For those interested in a travel package, the official Penn State bowl tour offers accommodations, gameday transportation and tailgating and an option to buy tickets to the Rose Parade. Game tickets are not included in the package.

No. 11 Penn State (10-2) is appearing in its fifth Rose Bowl and first since the 2016 season. Penn State's Rose Bowl history dates to 1923, when the team played in the first bowl held at Rose Bowl Stadium.

Penn State and No. 8 Utah will meet for the first time.

The Rose Bowl is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET Jan. 2 at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California. ESPN will televise with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe covering the game.

