New Jersey's Top Lineman Launches Penn State's 2025 Recruiting Class

Penn State welcomed the first player to its 2025 recruiting class on Monday, when New Jersey offensive lineman Jaelyne Matthews committed to the Nittany Lions. Matthews announced his decision after making a recruiting visit to Penn State last weekend.

Matthews, who will be a junior a Toms River North High next season, is the top-ranked overall player in New Jersey for the 2025 recruiting cycle, according to 247Sports. The site also ranks the 6-6, 295-pound Matthews as the No. 5 tackle nationally in the 2025 class.

Matthews, named a first-team all-state lineman by NJ.com as a sophomore, helped Toms River North to a 14-0 season and the NJSIAA Group 5 state championship. The team scored a state-record 660 points last season, according to the Asbury Park Press.

Matthews has been a prominent national recruit for more than a year. Rutgers was among the first programs to offer the MaxPreps freshman All-American, who also has received offers from Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee, Miami and others.

Plenty more programs are likely to join his recruiting process, as Matthews won't be eligible to sign his Letter of Intent until December 2024.

Meanwhile, Penn State coach James Franklin continues to work on its next two recruiting classes. Wednesday is National Signing Day, when uncommitted 2023 recruits can begin signing their Letters of Intent, and Penn State already has two commits for the 2024 class.

Anthony Speca, a 4-star linebacker from Pittsburgh, recently announced his commitment for 2024. He joined 4-star offensive lineman Cooper Cousins, who has been committed to the Lions' 2024 class since January 2022.

PENN STATE FANS: SI Tickets is your one-stop shop for tickets to a variety of Penn State sporting events, from football to basketball, hockey to volleyball. Need tickets to the Penn State game? Check out SI Tickets.

Read More

Penn State lineman Nick Dawkins signs NIL deal with WWE

Penn State's Super Bowl streak will continue

Meet Marques Hagans, Penn State's new receivers coach

State of Penn State: Big changes at wide receiver

State of Penn State: What's next at running back?

State of Penn State: Breaking down the quarterbacks

Former Florida State receiver transfers to Penn State

Drew Allar, Nicholas Singleton draw early Heisman Trophy odds

Pennsylvania's top linebacker commits to Penn State's 2024 recruiting class

Penn State's transfer portal strategy? Patience

For Penn State, a new 'alignment' breeds playoff hopes

Calvin Lowry returns to Penn State as an analyst

In 2022, Penn State returned from its two-year detour

AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich. And consider subscribing (button's on the home page) for more great content across the SI.com network.