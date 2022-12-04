Penn State Awaits Rose Bowl Bid

Penn State should learn Sunday that it will return to the Rose Bowl, a fitting reward for a team that went from unranked to top-10 during a 10-win regular season.

The Lions will play Utah, which defeated USC 47-24 on Friday in the Pac-12 championship game. Utah (10-3) is playing in its second consecutive Rose Bowl. Penn State and Utah have never played, setting up a unique duel between the teams in the Jan. 2 game in Pasadena, California.

The College Football Playoff selection committee will announce the four playoff teams at noon Sunday, with the New Year's 6 games to follow a few hours later. The Rose Bowl is Penn State's likeliest destination, no matter how many Big Ten teams make the College Football Playoff.

If Ohio State joins Michigan in the four-team playoff field, Penn State goes to the Rose Bowl as the next-highest ranked team from the Big Ten. But even if Ohio State remains ranked No. 5 and is left out of the playoff, Penn State still has the Rose Bowl track.

The Tournament of Roses' selection procedures provide leeway when inviting teams that are not conference champs. Last week, The Athletic reported that the Rose Bowl would consider inviting Penn State over Ohio State, which would have headed to the Orange Bowl instead.

Instead, Ohio State could qualify for the playoff, which must have Penn State wondering, 'What if?' The Lions led Ohio State 21-16 with 9:26 remaining in the fourth quarter in late October but couldn't stick the landing.

The Buckeyes scored 28 fourth-quarter points, 14 off turnovers, in a 44-31 victory that stands as their signature this season. Had Penn State finished that win, the team might be awaiting its first playoff bid Sunday.

Instead, the Lions will prepare for their fourth Rose Bowl and first since the 2016 season. Penn State is 1-2 in Rose Bowl appearances, with both losses to USC.

"The younger guys are like, 'Ten wins, that’s what we expect at Penn State,’ but it’s hard to do. It’s hard to do," defensive tackle PJ Mustipher said. "This is my second time having 10 wins, and I’ve been here for five years. It means the world. We put in a lot of work to get here, but we’re not satisfied. We want to keep going."

Added safety Ji'Ayir Brown, "This is a 10-win program every year. We’ve got to get 10. I feel like this program is special. We have very special players here and that should be the standard at Penn State. We should have 10 wins every season with the players we’ve got and the staff we’ve got.

"And just to put the program back where we belong is a big accomplishment for me, [quarterback] Sean [Clifford], PJ and the captains. That was what we set out to do; to put Penn State back on the map. We came in [to the season] unranked and felt disrespected about that. But we put the ground work in and we showed everybody where we belong."

