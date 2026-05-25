Penn State Football's Top Storylines Heading Into Official Visit Season

The Penn State football coaching staff gets a few days off before shifting to host mode this week, which is a good time to pause for some Penn State news as well.

Matt Campbell's staff is back in State College following the conclusion of the 23-day contact period, during which they welcomed seven of the 2027 recruiting class' 20 commits. Rest up, everyone, because official visit season begins this week.

While the coaches were on the road, they probably missed a bunch of stuff. Here's a friendly recap of all the Penn State news that slipped their view.

Penn State is No. 1 in the Big Ten

The Penn State Nittany Lions mascot entertains during the Blue-White Spring game at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

In the recruiting rankings, that is. Penn State received two commits on May 22, which propelled the 2027 class to No. 5 nationally in the 247Sports Composite rankings and ahead of UCLA and USC to the top of the Big Ten class.

Even if it's a short-lived No. 1 ranking, that's a symbolic flag to plant for Penn State coach Matt Campbell, whose highest-ranked Big 12 class since 2020 was fifth. Penn State certainly is playing the volume game, with a conference-high 20 commits at this point.

And four teams have more 4-star recruits, with USC and Oregon at nine apiece. Howver, Campbell quickly has built a class with depth, range and a promising quarterback in 3-star Masschusetts prospect Will Wood.

Next up: Campbell and his staff begin the summer official-visit season with still more targets to close. And one major question lingers: Can Penn State earn a second commitment from 4-star western Pennsylvania receiver Khalil Taylor?

Did Penn State really hit the scheduling "jackpot"?

Fireworks burst overhead as the Penn State Nittany Lions take the field for the 2025 White Out game vs. the Oregon Ducks at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

FOX Sports' Joel Klatt says yes, framing Penn State's schedule as the gentle slope to the College Football Playoff. It seems as though much of college football pegs Penn State as a nine-win team with 10-win schedule. Overall, expectations might be tempering if not for that schedule.

Chase Fisher takes a deep dive into Penn State's 2026 schedule, which includes more lurking dangers than one might expect. For instance, the Nittany Lions get to test drive just how much home-field advantage Northwestern's new Ryan Field will deliver in an October Friday-night game. Northwestern offensive Chip Kelly should make for a fun night as well.

Penn State also makes a November trip to Washington, where the Huskies are 25-2 at home over the past four seasons. Sure, Penn State gets a break by not playing Indiana and Oregon, and Campbell's first schedule doesn't include a trip to the Death Star in Columbus. But the season isn't without quicksand.

Poised for breakthroughs

Penn State Nittany Lions running back James Peoples runs with the ball during the Blue-White Spring game at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

An entertaining offseason challenge is identifying the potential breakthrough players on a roster. Penn State is a unique case, since more than half of that roster is new. There's plenty of experienced talent, notably from Iowa State, but who else might be ready to emerge?

We've compiled a look at five Nittany Lions who could make 2026 their breakout season. Three are newcomers to Penn State, while two are returners who impressed Campbell through spring drills.

We'll add a bonus name here. Senior defensive end Ikenna Ezeogu, a former Cyclone, really popped during spring drills. He's big for an edge (6-5, 275) but has quick feet and a burst. Ezeogu could move around Penn State's defensive front as a multi-purpose player, but watch him as a TFL threat.

Penn State stories you might have missed

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell looks on from the field during the Blue-White practice at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Everybody in college football loves to follow successful blueprints these days, so it was no surprise to hear Matt Campbell cite Indiana's as a model to study. But are there really comparisons between the 2025 Hoosiers and the 2026 Nittany Lions? We discussed.

When Campbell introduced "accountability teams" at Penn State during the offseason, quarterback Rocco Becht made a request for his coach-adviser. Becht wanted Terry Smith to oversee his team, and it paid dividends.

A group of anonymous Big Ten coaches dished to Athlon about the conference. Here's what they got right and wrong about Penn State.

Penn State's most compelling, and tenuous, position is at quarterback.

In non-football news, Penn State wrestling coach Cael Sanderson finally was recognized for the Nittany Lions' astounding season.

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