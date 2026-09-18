No. 14 Penn State vs. Buffalo Preview: TV, Radio, Streaming, Announcers for Week 3

No. 14 Penn State hosts Buffalo on Saturday in the final preseason (or non-conference) game of 2026. The Nittany Lions are major favorites over Buffalo, the lowest-rated team on their schedule that is coming off a loss to FIU.

Yet there are still several storylines worth following Saturday, notably the progression of Penn State's run game, which hasn't thrilled offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser through two games.

Looking for Penn State-Buffalo predictions? We've got them here. For more about the game, here's everything else you need.

How to watch, stream the Penn State-Buffalo game

The power of Penn State🎗️ pic.twitter.com/ohW8vQy6Vd — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) September 18, 2026

The Penn State-Buffalo game kicks off at noon ET Saturday at Beaver Stadium. It might be the Nittany Lions' last noon kick for a while. Penn State hosts Wisconsin for a 5 p.m. ET start Sept. 26 before visiting Northwestern for a Friday-night game Oct. 2.

Then comes the Penn State White Out vs. USC on Oct. 10, followed by another potential night game at Michigan on Oct. 17. That one is still TBA.

Big Ten Network has live coverage of the game, which also can be streamed on BTN+. Play-by-play announcer Chris Vosters joins Matt Millen in the booth, with Caroline Hendershot reporting from the sideline. In December, Millen said that Penn State hit a "grand slam" in hiring head coach Matt Campbell.

How to listen to the Penn State-Buffalo game

Can't get to a screen? Radio broadcasters Steve Jones and Jack Ham will have the call on the Penn State Sports Network. The broadcast airs live on dozens of radio stations across the region. Radio coverage of the game will be simulcast on Sirius XM channels 178 and 232 and on the XM app. The radio broadcast also will be available online via the Penn State Sports Network. Interested in watching Jones and Ham in person for a home game? You can buy the experience.

What is the Penn State-Buffalo betting line?

A general view of Beaver Stadium during the game between the Marshall Thundering Herd and the Penn State Nittany Lions. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penn State is a 40.5-point favorite over the Bulls, the largest spread of the Nittany Lions' season so far. The The over/under is 49.5 points, according to DraftKings.

Penn State, Buffalo in the rankings

Penn State is No. 14 in the latest AP Top 25 and No. 15 in the Coaches Poll. Penn State also is 16th in the ESPN FP+ rankings. Buffalo (1-1) is ranked 118th of 138 college football teams in the SP+, currently the lowest-ranked team on Penn State's schedule.

Penn State vs. Buffalo series history

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell stands on the field during a warm up prior to the game against the Temple Owls at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penn State and Buffalo are playing for the fifth time, with the Nittany Lions leading the series 3-1. Buffalo took the opening game of the series 10-0 in 1900, and the teams didn't play again until 2007.

In their Big Ten vs. MAC era, Penn State has won three straight, but the Bulls have scored at least 13 points in each game. Sean Clifford threw four touchdown passes, two each to Jahan Dotson and Pat Freiermuth, in Penn State's 45-13 win in 2019.

Campbell and Buffalo coach Pete Lembo also have a little series going. This is Game 5 between the coaches, who met when they were at Toledo and Ball State, respectively. Their series is tied 2-2.

Penn State players to watch

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht (3) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Temple Owls at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penn State quarterback Rocco Becht is off to the best start of his career, playing his two best statistical games through the first two weeks. Becht leads the Big Ten in passer efficiency rating and has thrown seven touchdown passes without an interception.

Mouser's early frustration with the run game will prompt a back-usage watch at Beaver Stadium. Carson Hansen got 70 percent of the carries among running backs last week at Temple, while Quinton Martin Jr. got none.

Defensively, look for the return of defensive tackle Armstrong Nnodim, who missed the first two games with an injury. And sophomore edge rusher Yvan Kemajou will step into the spotlight with Max Granville out for the season.

Buffalo players to watch

With a career-high 11 catches for 173 yards and two touchdowns, Chance Morrow was tonight's Milton CAT Player of the Game.#UBhornsUP🤘| #BullMarket📈 pic.twitter.com/5DoKfYkiAn — Buffalo Football (@UBuffaloFB) September 13, 2026

Buffalo's offense has centered on receiver Chance Morrow through two games. The fifth-year senior, and one-time Louisville Cardinal, has broke contain this season, scoring all five of the Bulls' touchdowns. Morrow caught 11 passes for 173 yards and two scores in the Bulls' loss to FIU last week.

"First and foremost, he's an elite talent," Campbell said of Morrow. "... He's got an elite catch radius, he's long, he's got the abiltiy to threaten you down the field and, if you watch some of those catches in tight spaces, he's a real challenge."

Campbell also highlighted Buffalo quarterback Jason Wright, who replaced starter Elijah Holmes in the second half last week. Wright energized the offense, going 13-for-27 for 185 yards and both touchdowns. According to the Buffalo News, Lembois preparing to start Wright on Saturday vs. the Nittany Lions.

Like Penn State, Buffalo remade its roster this offseason. Lembo brought in 54 new players, which includes a huge, 31-player freshman class and 23 transfers. A total of 22 players on the depth chart did not play for Buffalo last season.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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