Matt Campbell Made His Penn State Football Debut About Everyone But Himself

STATE COLLEGE | Forgive Matt Campbell if he doesn't know his way around a Penn State football gameday just yet. He hasn't quite learned the words to the alma mater and sprinted right past the victory bell in Beaver Stadium's South end zone after the Nittany Lions dismantled Marshall 45-0 on Saturday.

"Yeah, he gets out of there fast," said receiver Zay Robinson, who played for Campbell last year at Iowa State. "I don't know why. Maybe I'll ask him."

You expected Campbell to want to savor that moment, the culmination of long days and sleepless nights over the last nine months. Since December, Campbell has painstakingly (and occasionally painfully) reconstructed a roster, installed a culture, built a budget and reconnected a large contingent of lettermen, some of whom had felt isolated from the program.

So when got onto the field, following his team out of the tunnel rather than leading it, Campbell did pause to kneel for a personal moment. But he insisted on not infusing that with some symbolic purpose. And afterward, Campbell refused to make the day or the game about him.

"I know everybody’s looking for that magic answer, and I hate to tell you this, that was awesome early, but now you’re responsible for the game," Campbell said. "And for me, this team, [it was about] earning the right to get to a game, and I was so anxious to watch who this football team could be."

'He deserves it'

Penn State coach Matt Campbell’s first postgame alma mater, with AD Pat Kraft. pic.twitter.com/GftKSsvedF — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) September 5, 2026

The best way to describe Penn State's performance Saturday was professional. The Nittany Lions scored on their first three possessions, generated four touchdowns in the first half, held Marshall to 147 scoreless yards of offense, did not commit an offensive penalty and did not turn over the football.

Considering the strain under which Campbell put together this team, the opener should have looked more like the first day of school, with players unable to find classrooms or remember their locker combinations.

More than 55 percent of the roster is new: 62 players were not Nittany Lions last season, and 40 played for other colleges. Nine of Campbell's assistants coached elsewhere. That's why general manager Derek Hoodjer called January "very chaotic" and why Campbell joked on his radio show last week that the roster-building process "nearly killed me."

But the operation hummed, flowing through an org chart Campbell sits atop but does not suffocate. After the game, Penn State players presented their head coach with one of the first game balls of the season.

"He deserves it," said quarterback Rocco Becht, who threw four touchdowns passes for the first time in his 40th career start. "The amount of pressure that he's been under, the amount of stuff that he's been able to get through to get to this point where we are now, it's truly unbelievable."

'The scoreboard is for the players'

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell reacts from the sideline during the game against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the past 12 years, Penn State has announced the starting lineups before home games, punctuating the introductions with the head coach. First it was James Franklin, and then Terry Smith as the interim in late 2025.

On Saturday, the introductions ended with Becht as the starting quarterback. There was no mention of Campbell. The head coach had made himself inactive from the pregame.

"I'm good on that," Campbell said after the game. "The scoreboard is for the players."

Campbell made Saturday about everybody but himself. During the week, he had former Penn State football player Jordan Hill, now the team's director of player development, address the roster and staff about playing in Beaver Stadium. Campbell invited more than 200 lettermen to the game and let them be the public face. During the pregame, Campbell blended into the background.

Which is how he operates. Campbell hasn't posted anything to his X account since June of 2024, when he referenced Becht hosting a free football camp in Iowa and said, "Give more than you take." In a spring interview, Campbell said he has no interest in reviving his socials.

"Yeah, I’m not into branding," Campbell said. "My brand is, how we do anything here is how we do everything, and how do you care about your players?"

But from the jump Saturday, Campbell's team looked prepared. Robinson said he froze momentarily before the opening kickoff, looking up at Beaver Stadium's vertigo-inducing height. He quickly calibrated and returned the kickoff 34 yards, setting up a field goal.

Becht commanded Campbell and Taylor Mouser's offense like the fourth-year starter he is. The quarterback threw touchdown passes to four different players and hit on seven of his last eight attempts, leaving the game in the third quarter after a touchdown pass to Robinson.

Defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn steered his new unit to nine tackles for loss and a 91-percent stop rate on third down. Yet when the players offered Campbell the game ball. he nearly winced at accepting it.

"[He was] super nonchalant and cool and really gives off the emotion that he's ready to move on, and that's kind of the type of guy he is," Becht said. "He just wants to continue to get better each and every single year. Doesn't care about the accolades, the stats, anything like that. He just only cares about the winning element of it."

After the game, Campbell was asked what the win meant to him personally. Finally, he allowed himself to process the past nine months in the context of 15 years as a head coach. Campbell admitted to giving himself license to "take it in," as Hill instructed all the new players and coaches to do earlier in the week. But even then, Campbell couldn't linger in his own moment for too long.

"I thought, you know, there are probably a lot of moments of insecurity in my own journey as a coach at times, where you're so worried about everything else you don't have a chance to sit there and soak in," Campbell said. "It was really special. To come out and watch our fans and watch what this place feels like, and maybe look up and you see those teams on the scoreboard or on our



press box and what it's meant to our great coaches and players to play here, you're just grateful to have the opportunity as a football team to continue to try to represent the past of this program."

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell congratulates offensive lineman Malachi Goodman following the game against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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