Penn State Returns From the Void vs. Purdue, Led by a Resolute Running Back

STATE COLLEGE | Some Penn State players thought head coach Matt Campbell would ring the Beaver Stadium victory bell Saturday night. He skipped it after Penn State's two previous home victories, sprinting through the tunnel and into the locker room seconds after the alma mater. Campbell isn't one to linger after games.

This time, though, maybe Campbell should have stopped and given the fans that moment. Penn State's 31-17 win Saturday over Purdue was important, as eye-rolling as that might sound. Campbell needed it, the Nittany Lions needed and, almost as important, Beaver Stadium needed it.

Penn State (4-4) went 42 days, four Big Ten games and two road trips without a victory. Campbell kept pitching his team's graded improvement, but "growing forward" was growing old. Which was evident Saturday before kickoff.

Penn State's announced attendance Saturday was 102,041, though the real crowd size was closer to 70,000. There were pregame signals that available seats would be ample. The cell service outside Beaver Stadium was perfect, and there were few lines for the porta potties. At one tailgate, fans were taking best on who would win more Big Ten games this season: Penn State football or Penn State men's basketball.

Announced attendance for Penn State-Purdue (tickets sold, teams, stadium staff, etc.): 102,041 pic.twitter.com/hNhUGbRZEa — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) October 31, 2026

Then the Nittany Lions confirmed that their top two receivers, Chase Sowell and Koby Howard, were out, tying another arm behind the offense's back. Coordinator Taylor Mouser would have to come up with something unique to energize an offense trending sideways.

He turned to a third-year running back who broke both legs on one play in 2024 and carried the ball twice in Big Ten play over the past two seasons. In turn, Penn State actually inhabited the "dominant, nasty and accountable" it established even before spring practice.

When it finally all worked, Campbell turned to his favorite phrase ("growing forward") again, but this time after a victory. Then he peeled back the locker-room curtain to spotlight a roster that largely has remained behind him.

"This group's never wavered," Campbell said. "They've never flinched. Honestly they haven't bitched, whined, complained. They've just kind of gone to work and tried like heck to correct the areas and grow themselves forward. And I wouldn't say everybody in that locker room's done it, but I'd say the bulk, the majority has. And I think you saw that tonight."

Campbell actually saw it during Penn State's bye-week practices, when the Nittany Lions avoided cleaving, buried themselves in game film and rediscovered a running back.

'You gotta play him'

Penn State coach Matt Campbell on what led to RB Cam Wallace”s breakthrough game. pic.twitter.com/NVcd5lHmpR — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) October 31, 2026

Wallace endured an unthinkable injuries in 2024, when he broke both legs on the same 2-yard carry against Kent State. After a year of rehab, the running back returned in Penn State's 2025 opener to leap a Nevada defender but has played little since, save for a 59-yard run against Buffalo in Week 3 this season.

But Wallace, who briefly entered the transfer portal in January, kept pushing. Campbell called him the "shining star" of practice during the bye week. Tight end Andrew Rappleyea, Wallace's roommate for two years, said he and several other players went to Mouser with a recommendation.

"Cam’s hooping, man," Rappleyea told Mouser. "You gotta play him."

"Cam has been popping up a crapton on tape," added guard Cooper Cousins.

Mouser saw and running backs coach Savon Huggins saw it too. After playing no offensive snaps the past three games, Wallace produced Penn State season-highs in carries (22) and rushing yards (135) against Purdue. He rushed for more yards against Purdue than Penn State did as a team in the past two combined.

Wallace looked natural, elusive and powerful with a vision the other backs haven't shown. He carved through some of the most consistent holes Penn State's lines have opened this season. He also took advantage of a run game that Mouser whittled to a core group of plays during the bye.

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Cam Wallace (26) runs with the ball while avoiding a tackle by Purdue Boilermakers linebacker Jojo Hayden (0) at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fellow back Carson Hansen (17 carries, 96 yards), said that Mouser "simplified" the rushing offense last week by shrinking the run schemes to better align the backs and linemen. Cousins felt that all come together Saturday, especially with an offensive line that blocked up a run game to average 5.3 yards per carry.

"It feels good watching your running back go that way for a lot of yards," Rappleyea said, pointing forward. "... Oh my God, dude. Waited weeks for this. It felt good."

Wallace said he cried "happy tears" after the most productive game of his three-year career, one defined so far by that 2024 injury. In the locker room, everyone celebrated Wallace's night.

"To be honest, it was all focused on Cam," Rappleyea said. "You look at what that kid's been through and what that kid's done, and his loyalty to this place, he's a special player, and he's a special human being."

'That part's exciting'

“This group’s never wavered,” Penn State coach Matt Campbell said. “They’ve never flinched. Honestly they haven’t bitched, whined, complained.” pic.twitter.com/MjiyawDivU — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) November 1, 2026

And yet, Penn State still managed to play Charlie Brown to Purdue's Lucy in the first half. The Boilermakers ran 22 first-half plays, totaled just 31 rushing yards and held the ball for under 8 minutes but still were tied 14-14 at one point.

They scored on a de facto Hail Mary by quarterback Ryan Browne and a blocked punt scoop-and-score, the first special teams touchdown Penn State has allowed in 97 games.

But just as the "what-now" wind blew through Beaver Stadium, along came the game's most important play. Defensive end Yvan Kemajou was called for roughing the passer on a third-quarter sack that would have forced a punt.

Campbell and his sideline were livid at the call, as was the crowd. It became a unifying moment for the head coach and fanbase that needed one after losing faith and interest over the first four Big Ten games.

Two plays later, Penn State safety Jamison Patton intercepted Browne near midfield, and the Nittany Lions capitalized with a field goal to take a 10-point lead. After that penalty, Purdue's offense managed 30 yards on three drives and turned the ball over one more time.

This was the Penn State team Campbell and his coaches promised during the preseason: assertive on the lines, able to wear down opponents by running through them and relying on their vipers at cornerback. Yes, Penn State "grew" at Michigan but still desperately needed to find a way to turn those growth vibes into a result over Purdue. Getting there mattered, even on what started as a quiet day at Beaver Stadium.

"To watch this team be able to get rewarded with a win, and not only a win, but playing its best four quarters together of team football, that part's exciting," Campbell said. "And it's great for those guys to earn the right to celebrate tonight and get ourselves back and see where we can take this."

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Cam Wallace (26) tries to break a tackle against the Purdue Boilermakers at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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