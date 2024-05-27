Penn State Headlines: What We're Watching With the Nittany Lions
The Penn State news cycle spins furiously, on the field, off the court and even in court. Here's what we're following in the latest Penn State sports headlines.
Former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley is scheduled to testify Tuesday in the wrongful termination suit of former Penn State football team physician Dr. Scott Lynch. According to John Luciew of Pennlive, Barkley and former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley will testify on behalf of defendants Dr. Kevin Black, now a professor in Penn State's department of orthopaedics and rehabilitation, Penn State Health and the Milton Hershey Medical Center when court proceedings resume Tuesday. Lynch sued those parties, in addition to Penn State University, football coach James Franklin and two former athletics administrators, in 2019, alleging they wrongfully terminated him as the team physician. Lynch also alleged that Franklin interfered with decisions regarding player medical care. Franklin, Penn State and the former administrators were dropped from the lawsuit in 2020.
Former Penn State defensive tackle Jordan Hill is the latest letterman to join Franklin's football staff. Hill, a first-team All-Big ten player in 2012, will join the program as the director of life skills, according to Greg Pickel of Blue-White Illustrated. Hill, who won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks, had been the head football coach at Trinity High School in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania. Franklin has hired several football lettermen in the past few years, most recently bringing in former linebacker Michael Mauti to a developmental role with the Nittany Lions Club.
Receiver Tyseer Denmark is among the more intriguing players in Penn State's remaining 2024 recruiting class set to arrive this summer. Denmark capped his high school career memorably at the Big 33 Football Classic on Sunday. The receiver from Philadelphia's Imhotep Charter caught three touchdown passes of 21, 25 and 52 yards in Pennsylvania's 31-7 win over Maryland. Denmark was named the game's MVP.
You love Beaver Stadium seven times a year, maybe eight if the weather is nice for Blue-White weekend. But can Penn State's 64-year-old football stadium be a year-round entertainment venue? That's what Penn State wants to create with its $700 million renovation plan for Beaver Stadium.
After his team's superb and unexpected run to the Big Ten Baseball Tournament title game, Penn State coach Mike Gambino predicted "championships" and "dogpiles" for the Nittany Lions. "I'm proud of them, I love them, and this group just changed everything," Gambino said after Penn State fell to Nebraska 2-1 in the tournament final.
Happy Valley United, Penn State's official NIL collective, already has partnered on a branded beer, sports drink and vodka. What's next? A branded bourbon.
Will Penn State finally reach the College Football Playoff in 2024? We explored the topic through a look at each position group, plus the coaching staff, in our Penn State Football 2024 Forecast series.
Penn State Lift For Life is one of the best offseason events that the program conducts. It's a fundraising venture, run entirely by the players, to raise money and awareness for rare disease research. Here are the details of Penn State Lift For Life 2024.
Penn State men's basketball made some good news official: Point guard Ace Baldwin Jr., the Big Ten defensive player of the year, is returning for a second season with the Nittany Lions. It's a huge retention point for coach Mike Rhoades, who brought Baldwin with him from VCU.
