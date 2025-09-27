Penn State Looks Healthy Ahead of White Out Game Vs. Oregon
STATE COLLEGE | Penn State announced a favorable availability report ahead of Saturday's Big Ten duel with Oregon, which could be the most consequential regular-season game of coach James Franklin's career. Evidently, his team will be relatively healthy for it.
Penn State's availability report is positive from a big-game perspective, as the Nittany Lions list no starters as out or questionable for the game. The report mostly lists the players who have been out for multiple games, including those out long term. Among them: receivers Kaden Saunders and Lyrick Samual, defensive end Mason Robinson and freshman quarterback Bekkam Kritza. Offensive lineman J'ven Williams is the only player listed as questionable.
Franklin said earlier this week that Penn State emerged from its bye week "in a pretty good place" regarding the team's overall health. The Nittany Lions host Oregon in just the second top-10 game in White Out history. Kickoff is scheduled for just after 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC's Big Ten Saturday Night.
"We were able to get through the bye week with really no issues," Franklin said. "The last couple games, we really had no issues. Obviously getting a veteran player like [defensive end] Zuriah [Fisher] back has been significant for us, so we're happy with that. "For the most part, we have some normal bumps and bruises, but we're in pretty good shape."
Penn State vs. Oregon pregame report
Before the ESPN College GameDay crew made their picks, a Penn State student nailed a 33-yard field goal to win $300,000. It would have been good from at least 40 yards.
LaVar Arrington, Penn State's Hall of Fame linebacker, made an entertaining appearance on GameDay. Of course he picked the Nittany Lions to beat Oregon. But Arrington did so with his usual brashness, bringing an "LBU" chain to the show and popping a beer.
Elsewhere, ESPN's panel picked Penn State 4-1, with Desmond Howard going with the Ducks and saying, "Quack, quack." Nick Saban noted that Penn State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles "really jammed up" Oregon in last season's Rose Bowl while at Ohio State. And Kirk Herbstreit pointed to Penn State running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen as the difference.
"I like Penn State at home," Herbstreit said.
McAfee concluded GameDay by getting on the desk, turning toward the crowd and saying that "the Penn State Nittany Lions win the biggest game that they have won in the last 10 years." Then he led the crowd in a "We Are" cheer that prompted a frenzy.
What are the keys to a Penn State victory over the Ducks? They start with quarterback Drew Allar.
Who has the edge in tonight's Penn State-Oregon game? Check out our Tale of the Tape.
The scene at Penn State is humming ahead of the White Out.
A scouting report on the Oregon Ducks via Oregon on SI.
Is Penn State undergoing an athletics "renaissance"? LaVar Arrington thinks so. “Our athletic director has been so phenomenal in being aware, challenging the norms and pushing the envelope of relevance," Arrington said. "And it's not just for football. It's for all sports, and I love that. I love that his approach is to bodaciously and unapologetically make decisions that are going to shape the future of our institution through sports and athletics. So I would say, if something is going to shape and create that type of historical value, I feel like ‘renaissance’ is a proper word.”