The offseason is the perfect time to unpack the season that was. And while Penn State football still has two regular-season games left, including Saturday's home-finale against Rutgers, the program can already start thinking about a few big-picture items that will dictate much of its success, or lack of it, in 2027 and beyond.

Preparing for the post-Rocco Becht world

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Alex Manske (7) drops back to throw a pass against the Buffalo Bulls at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nittany Lions coach Matt Campbell hasn’t had to have a serious conversation with himself and his staff about his team’s starting quarterback in nearly a decade. Rocco Becht has been his starter for four years (three at Iowa State), and before that there a four-year run with Brock Purdy (with Hunter Dekkers in there for the 2022 season).

Alex Manske might be an easy choice for next year, but it’s safe to say in this day and age, the transfer portal means there’s always someone looking to see if the grass is greener somewhere else.

Campbell and his staff seem to be high on Manske and his future, but just about every coach in America says nice things about the backup quarterback — also known as the player most likely to transfer somewhere else.

That’s not to say Manske won’t be the guy or shouldn’t be the guy. But Campbell should still make sure he has turned over all the stones.

Retention, retention, retention

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Koby Howard (6) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bulls at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not long ago, the thought of Koby Howard transferring was unthinkable. The vast majority of the time, a young, talented receiver with a bright future as the central fixture of a Big Ten team’s offense had no reason to go somewhere else.

But now we’re in a world where money talks. And while Howard might not feel compelled to leave in the first place, and Penn State might be willing to pony up what it needs to make sure that’s the case, it highlights the importance of retention across the board.

As Campbell and his staff continue to build their culture and establish relationships throughout the locker room, that pitch might come a little bit easier. Until that time comes though, every player who turns down overtures to head somewhere else is as big a win for Campbell as those on the field.

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Recruiting used to simply mean high school players; now it also means your current ones.

Momentum on the recruiting trail

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell looks at the clock following a first down against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of recruiting, Campbell will look to establish more momentum in an area where you really can’t fake it. Simply put, if Penn State wants to get to where it wants to go, it’s almost certainly going to do that with high-quality players.

Campbell might be a great coach who gets the most out of what he has, but at the end of the day, Penn State won’t become the one team that semi-regularly beats Ohio State without Ohio State-caliber players. All the coaching in the world won’t regularly turn a three-star receiver into Jeremiah Smith.

Penn State’s 2027 class ranks 17th in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite, a respectable but improvable haul. The 2028 class is currently three players deep and good enough for 14th. That will change a lot early in the cycle, but if Campbell can finish that class where it started or better, he’ll be well on his way.

The importance of an offseason self-scout

The Penn State Nittany Lion mascot stands with the players while singing the alma mater following the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

People talk a lot about the idea that Campbell and his staff had to adjust to making the move to the Big Ten, but it’s hard to actually quantify what that adjustment means. Whatever the case might be, Campbell will need to take a long hard look at what worked, what didn’t, and decide how many of those things were situational and how many of those things were a byproduct of approach and system.

This goes from looking at morning practices, player usage, clock management, game prep, postgame evaluations and everything in between. There’s no reason to think Campbell doesn’t know what he’s doing, but there’s plenty of reason to think things might need a tweak.

And there’s nothing wrong with that. Every coach Penn State has ever had has needed to change things, and it’s a big part of the process. After the season Penn State has had, Campbell will want to fix those things — whatever they are — sooner rather than later.

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